2019-20: AMERICA'S 100 GREATEST GOLF COURSES4 hours ago

How Our Panel Ranks The Courses

To arrive at a course's final score, we total its averages in the seven categories
By

To arrive at our ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses, our panelists play and score courses on seven criteria:

SHOT VALUES
How well do the holes pose a variety of risks and rewards and equally test length, accuracy and finesse?

RESISTANCE TO SCORING
How difficult, while still being fair, is the course for a scratch player from the back tees?

DESIGN VARIETY
How varied are the holes in differing lengths, configurations, hazard placements, green shapes and green contours?

MEMORABILITY
How well do the design features provide individuality to each hole yet a collective continuity to the entire 18?

AESTHETICS
How well do the scenic values of the course add to the pleasure of a round?

CONDITIONING
How firm, fast and rolling were the fairways, how firm yet receptive were the greens and how true were the roll of putts on the day you played the course?

AMBIENCE
How well does the overall feel and atmosphere of the course reflect or uphold the traditional values of the game?

To arrive at a course's final score, we total its averages in the seven categories, doubling Shot Values. A course needs 60 evaluations over the past 10 years to be eligible for America's 100 Greatest and the Second 100 Greatest (new Second 100 Greatest ranking to be live shortly).

View the 2019-20 ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses

BY THE NUMBERS

100G By The Numbers
100G By The Numbers - 100 Greatest.pdf
Trending Now
Related
Golf CoursesPacific Dunes Course Review & Photos - Golf Digest
Golf CoursesShadow Creek Course Review & Photos - Golf Digest
Golf CoursesGozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club Review & Photos - Gol…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection