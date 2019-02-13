Ho-sung Choi and Aaron Rodgers are the most adorable sports bromance on the planet

Ho-sung Choi's PGA Tour debut didn't turn out like he hoped as he flailed his way to the bottom of the leader board at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But those were just numbers—albeit, high numbers—on a scorecard. Where he really won was in the friendships he made on the Monterey Peninsula, including one with Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay quarterback asked before the tournament to be paired with the South Korean journeyman turned viral sensation and like Packers fans who didn't want a head coach who refuses to go for it on fourth-and-short, he got his wish. Rodgers teamed up with Wisconsin pal and PGA Tour pro Jerry Kelly for the event, but the twosome were paired with Choi and actor Chris O'Donnell for the first three rounds. And by the looks of it, they had a great time.

"They were such great people," Choi said after the third round. "And even when I had a bad shot or was struggling, they encouraged me, and they gave me words of advice out there. And I tried to give them a gift to remind them of me."

"We had him over to the house, him and his family. We had a blast," Rodgers told reporters . "There's obviously some loss in translation with the language barrier, but we had his translator there, and we just had a blast. He's a great guy. I think it's great for the tournament and for golf. Obviously, his swing gets a lot of attention, but he's a good player. It was a lot of fun to play with him."

Rodgers also said Choi was a gift that kept on giving, which is appropriate because this group looked like they exchanged a lot of gifts, from a football:

To headcovers:

To T-shirts that commemorated how Choi pronounced the famed golf course:

And they even enjoyed some quality time together by a fire pit, because that is what you do when you visit the Monterey Peninsula:

Aww, that really warms the heart. We look forward to Ho-sung Instagramming a selfie of him wearing a cheesehead at Lambeau Field next season.

