Trending
Golf Buddies

Ho-sung Choi and Aaron Rodgers are the most adorable sports bromance on the planet

By
3 hours ago

Ho-sung Choi's PGA Tour debut didn't turn out like he hoped as he flailed his way to the bottom of the leader board at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But those were just numbers—albeit, high numbers—on a scorecard. Where he really won was in the friendships he made on the Monterey Peninsula, including one with Aaron Rodgers.

RELATED: Phil Mickelson and Miss America(?) turn heads at Pebble Beach

The Green Bay quarterback asked before the tournament to be paired with the South Korean journeyman turned viral sensation and like Packers fans who didn't want a head coach who refuses to go for it on fourth-and-short, he got his wish. Rodgers teamed up with Wisconsin pal and PGA Tour pro Jerry Kelly for the event, but the twosome were paired with Choi and actor Chris O'Donnell for the first three rounds. And by the looks of it, they had a great time.

Loading

View on Instagram

"They were such great people," Choi said after the third round. "And even when I had a bad shot or was struggling, they encouraged me, and they gave me words of advice out there. And I tried to give them a gift to remind them of me."

"We had him over to the house, him and his family. We had a blast," Rodgers told reporters. "There's obviously some loss in translation with the language barrier, but we had his translator there, and we just had a blast. He's a great guy. I think it's great for the tournament and for golf. Obviously, his swing gets a lot of attention, but he's a good player. It was a lot of fun to play with him."

Rodgers also said Choi was a gift that kept on giving, which is appropriate because this group looked like they exchanged a lot of gifts, from a football:

To headcovers:

To T-shirts that commemorated how Choi pronounced the famed golf course:

And they even enjoyed some quality time together by a fire pit, because that is what you do when you visit the Monterey Peninsula:

Aww, that really warms the heart. We look forward to Ho-sung Instagramming a selfie of him wearing a cheesehead at Lambeau Field next season.

RELATED: Ho-sung Choi has the best self logo in golf

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Doppelgängers

Web.com Tour rookie draws attention—for looking a lot like Rory McIlroy

21 minutes ago
Meet The Mess

Yoenis Cespedes shows up to Spring Training looking HEFTY, Mets Twitter drags him accordingly

an hour ago
Gambling

Denver Broncos' long Super Bowl odds don't change after trading for onetime possibly elite QB

an hour ago
News & Tours

President Trump installed his own $50,000 golf simulator in the White House

2 hours ago
Golf Buddies

Ho-sung Choi and Aaron Rodgers are the most adorable sports bromance on the planet

3 hours ago
Valentine's Day

You can golf, search for Big Foot and go on an alien excursion with Jose Canseco this Day

5 hours ago
Miracle (Six) Minute(s)

Did Duke top the program's most-famous comeback against Louisville on Tuesday? (Yes, they did)

6 hours ago
Golf Pads

Enjoy the apocalypse in style with this spectacular $18 million Vegas bomb shelter that comes...

7 hours ago
Thoroughbreds

Tim Mickelson's two horses win—one his legendary brother, the other a descendant of legendary...

20 hours ago
Relationship Goals

World's Best Boyfriend PK Subban celebrates Lindsey Vonn's retirement with balloons and GOAT...

a day ago
The Grind

Phil Mickelson’s secret to aging well, Miss America makes the cut, and Nick Faldo mocks Sergio...

February 12, 2019
Baseball Is Back

Alex Bregman showed up to Spring Training with a farmer's tan most golfers dream about

February 12, 2019
Bad Parenting

Little League is still a few months away, so here's a parent brawl at a wrestling match to you...

February 12, 2019
NBA

Marc Gasol awkwardly watching his new team's pregame ritual is the moment of the NBA season

February 12, 2019
Behind The Genius

Here are a few of Tiger Woods' fairly odd superstitions

February 12, 2019
Looks Clean

This blatant, uncalled Bradley Beal travel makes all of James Harden's travels look innocent

February 12, 2019
Do You Even, Lift Bro?

Meet DK Metcalf, the linebacker-devouring breakout star of NFL Combine season

February 11, 2019
Always Be Golfing

Vijay Singh straps on golf glove, dials up the "crazy" in crazy workout videos

February 11, 2019
Related
The LoopMove over, Phil Mickelson, Ho Sung Choi has the bes…
The LoopPhil Mickelson’s secret to aging well, Miss America…
Golf News & ToursViral sensation Ho-sung Choi to make his PGA Tour d…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection