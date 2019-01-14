The Legend Grows15 minutes ago

Viral sensation Ho-sung Choi to make his PGA Tour debut at Pebble Beach

By
Choi Ho-sung of South Korea pictured during the third round of the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on June 23, 2018 in Cheonan, South Korea.
Arep Kulal/Asian TourChoi Ho-sung of South Korea pictured during the third round of the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on June 23, 2018 in Cheonan, South Korea.

One of golf's (suddenly) iconic swings will grace one of the game's most iconic venues in February. Ho-sung Choi is coming to Pebble Beach to make his PGA Tour debut. Try to stay calm, people.

The 45-year-old viral sensation told Korean media on Monday he has accepted a sponsor exemption into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Feb. 7-10.

RELATED: Read the petition to get Ho-sung Choi into a PGA Tour event

"I never imagined this day would come," Choi said, according to multiple reports. "I took up golf at the age of 25, after a hard life. I’m fully aware that none of this would be possible without the love and support of my fans. I will, of course, do my best, wherever I go."

Choi's unorthodox "fisherman swing" and his over-the-top on-course antics have captivated golf fans across the world in the past year. Here's a sampling:

But to be clear, Choi is the real deal with two Japan Golf Tour titles. And the journeyman Korean is playing the best golf of his life, including a win at the Casio World Open in November that propelled him into the top 200 of the Official World Golf Ranking (he's currently No. 200) for the first time.

There is also a petition to get Choi into the Waste Management Phoenix Open in a couple weeks. Although, it's gotten more than 5,000 online signatures, the tournament has yet to offer Choi a spot in the field. Man, it would be a real shame if the guy came all the way to the U.S. and only got to play in one event. Just saying. . .

(h/t Golf WRX)

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Podcast: Which of golf's top 3 will ta…
Golf News & ToursJason Day's putting was absurdly good at Pebble Bea…
Golf News & ToursPGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: Travelers Championship - Gol…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection