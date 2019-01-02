There's a petition to get Ho-sung Choi, the most exciting man in golf, a sponsor exemption into the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Ho-sung Choi is not so much a man as he is a human highlight reel. The 45-year-old became a social media sensation last summer during the Korean Open, displaying a swagger and saunter usually seen in the wrestling ring. His unusual action, which has been dubbed "The Fisherman's Swing," is certainly a sight...

And he is a living embodiment of "body English." Forget willing his ball to its intended destination; Choi's frequent pirouettes border on religious ceremonies:

Better yet, Choi is not some circus act. Thanks to a win at the Casio World Open , Choi is on the cusp of breaking into the top 200 world rankings. A standing that he led a teacher in Arizona to start a petition to bring Choi to the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Dear PGA Tour/Phoenix Thunderbirds/Whom it may concern,

Once in a generation golfer, Hosung Choi, has BURST out onto the scene and into our hearts this past 2018. Being arguably the most entertaining golfer to watch, I and many others strongly feel he deserves a sponsors exemption into the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. The "greatest show on grass" NEEDS to have the greatest showman in the game. We are politely asking that you would extend one of your sponsors exemptions to Hosung Choi, so that we can see his greatness up close.

We have PGA instructor Derek Deminsky to thank for doing the Lord's work. And, frankly, it's not that big of a reach. Tom Lovelady, who received a sponsor exemption in Phoenix last winter, was No. 351 in the world at the time of his pass. Hunter Mahan, another recipient, was No. 615. The WMPO markets itself as the "People's Open." If that motto rings true, tournament organizers should give the people what they want.

