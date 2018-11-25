Ho-sung Choi (and his electric golf swing) is back in the news, this time for winning a Japan Golf Tour event

The last time we heard from Ho-Sung Choi he was going viral in the middle of the night as all of golf Twitter had caught a glimpse of his absolutely electric swing . In the heart of the PGA Tour season, just a week after the U.S. Open and a few weeks before the Open Championship, a South Korean tour pro was the talk of golf, and for good reason.

That video, which was one of many of Choi's "Fisherman swing," has been viewed over 500,000 times. The guy is must-see stuff, but unfortunately we never really heard from him again after he narrowly missed out on qualifying for the British Open.

That was until the wee hours of Sunday morning, when more videos of Choi's wackiness began making the rounds. This time, he was closing out a golf tournament, the Japan Golf Tour's Casio World Open. Choi claimed his second career Japan Golf Tour victory by one stroke with a final-round 67 that included this virtuoso performance on the 72nd hole at Kochi Kuroshio Country Club. Enjoy:

Just phenomenal. While it looks like everything he does is a circus act, you can clearly see how badly this man wants to win, and the fact he does it his extremely unique way probably makes it that much sweeter. The legend of Hosung Choi continues to grow. If golf really wants to "grow the game," Choi needs to be given an exemption into all four majors right this second.