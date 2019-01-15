Aaron Rodgers wants to play with Ho-sung Choi in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Join the club, Aaron

On Monday, when news broke that Ho-sung Choi would be making his PGA Tour debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, golf Twitter understandably went up in flames. Ho-sungMania (Ho-sungSanity? Ho-sungFever? Ho-sungMadness?) is very real, and while we're still three events away, one of them potentially including Tiger Woods (!), golf fans are counting the days until he helicopter-follow-throughs his opening tee shot at Pebble. The people want Ho-sung and they want him now, and you can count Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers among them.

Rodgers, who is by design as tight-lipped as they come both on social media and with the media, sent out his first tweet in over a month on Tuesday morning. Thankfully, it wasn't one of those god-awful new State Farm ads with his increasingly annoying "agent" that he's tweeted out most recently. No, this was Rodgers official Twitter campaign to play with Ho-sung at iconic Pebble Beach. Join the club Aaron:

If this isn't all the proof you need that Ho-sung has captured the golf world's collective attention, we're not sure what is. Seriously, go look at Rodgers' Twitter account, which has not featured a genuine tweet from No. 12 since August when he randomly tweeted at Jim Gaffigan about hot pockets, and who knows if that was even authentic. However, when it comes to lobbying to play with the man with the electric Fisherman swing , Rodgers will not be silenced.

This year, Rodgers is paired once again with fellow Wisconsin legend Jerry Kelly as they look to improve upon last year's missed cut. We'll see if Rodgers' wish comes true, but we're sure he's not the only one petitioning to play with Choi. Good luck.

