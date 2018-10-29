Trending
Payouts Gallore

High-roller gambler wins $300,000 on huge parlay, could've won WAY more if it wasn't for a meaningless two-point conversion

By
37 minutes ago

With sports betting legalized and a number of states with open sportsbooks for football season, we've seen more stories of crazy bets—both won and lost—than most football seasons. Gamblers are suckers for the possibility of a huge payout of a parlay, though the likelihood of hitting one of these bets is really slim. Don't tell that to one better in New Jersey.

An obvious high-roller placed insane amount of money on two parlays last weekend at FanDuel's Meadowlands sportsbook. And the bets paid off. Two parlay bets totaling $2,000—one eight-teamer and one 10-teamer—on mostly college football, with a little NBA mixed in, netted this guy a little less than $300,000 in winnings. A 90-1 hit and a 233-1 hit on the same weekend? Some of the most incredible long-shot victories you'll hear about.

The scary thing? He could've won way more, too. Here are his bets:

Amazingly, just one of those bets didn't win, and it was a push—which means the spread hit exactly on the number, resulting in a tie. Notre Dame defeated Navy by 22 points, right on the number of this bettor's spread, and to be honest, that push should've been a win. With Navy trailing by 23 in the fourth quarter, the Midshipmen scored a touchdown and went for a two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point, making it a more manageable two-score game instead of trailing by 16. Navy converted, making its deficit 15 points, before Notre Dame punched in a touchdown later in the fourth quarter to put the margin at 22 points.

So, if Navy had either kicked the extra point, or failed the two-point conversion, Notre Dame would've covered the 22-point spread—meaning this guy's payout would've been even more huge. How big? He would've taken home more than $500,000, as Notre Dame appeared in both of his bets.

RELATED: How To Bet On Golf Legally

Of course, the difference in winning $300,000 or $500,000 might not seem too significant to normal folks. But if you're a high-roller like this gambler, there's no doubt you'll be somewhat disappointed.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 27 Navy v Notre Dame
(Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Navy Midshipmen wide receiver OJ Davis (86) catches a pass for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame.

Still, an amazing hit by this guy.

RELATED: The finish to the Rams, Packers game caused gamblers and fantasy-football owners to absolutely lose their minds

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Payouts Gallore

High-roller gambler wins $300,000 on huge parlay, could've won WAY more if it wasn't for a...

37 minutes ago
Monday Superlatives

The Milwaukee Bucks are your NBA League Pass team of the season

2 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Is Jameis Winston done in Tampa Bay? Many people are yes

3 hours ago
Goats On Goats

Michael Jordan's Brady vs. Rodgers Sunday Night Football preview just won all the Oscars

13 hours ago
Bad Beats

The finish to the Rams, Packers game caused gamblers and fantasy-football owners to absolutely...

14 hours ago
Blown Calls

Watch the all-time screw job pass interference call against Missouri that cost them the game

a day ago
Fire Beats

The Warriors dancing to a remix of Fergie's terrible National Anthem sums up their game the...

October 27, 2018
Sorcery

Sidney Crosby is unfairly good at putting the puck in the net, part 414

October 26, 2018
THE MATCH

Phil Mickelson hints of HEFTY side bets against Tiger Woods, predicts hole he'll win on during...

October 26, 2018
All The Intangibles

West Virginia QB Will Grier should be the No. 1 overall pick based off this white board...

October 26, 2018
Campaign coincidences

People are confusing Bill Bilcheck for Bill Belichick in a New England election

October 25, 2018
Kobe Being Kobe

If this crazy story is true, Kobe Bryant showed absolutely no mercy — even to sharks

October 25, 2018
Glued To The Couch

Strap in folks, there are over 350 live football games on your television for the next 27 days

October 25, 2018
Oscars Season

Liam Neeson plays homicidal snowplow driver in new, 100% real Liam Neeson revenge thriller

October 25, 2018
Out Of This World

National Champions UCF launch space-themed alternate uniforms into CFB stratosphere

October 25, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: What's next after Chad Kelly bottoms out in Denver?

October 25, 2018
Highlights

Kawhi Leonard and his gigantic hands are now pulling off no-look steals

October 25, 2018
Team Player

FINALLY a NFL player cares about performing for your fantasy teams

October 25, 2018
Related
The LoopCollege Football Week 1: 9 bets we absolutely love …
The LoopRoger Federer's stunning U.S. Open defeat results i…
The LoopRams, Packers Week 8 finish caused gamblers and fan…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection