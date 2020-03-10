Trending
Life Ain't Fair

Harvard basketball becomes first team to get officially hosed by the Coronavirus

By
3 hours ago
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 28 Orlando Invitational - Texas A&M v Harvard
Icon Sportswire

Whether you think it's an actual disease or a global conspiracy perpetrated by the shadowy Lizard Person Conglomerate, one thing is certain: The Coronavirus—AKA COVID-19, AKA The Corona—is here to stay. Over the next few weeks, chances are it's going to upend some pretty significant portions of your life, including, potentially, a little thing called March Madness. In fact, the upheaval has already begun.

On Tuesday, discarding previous notions that conference tournaments, and even the NCAA Tournament itself, might be played without fans in the stands, the Ivy League cancelled both their men's and women's tournaments outright. It was a big step in confirming the Coronavirus as definitely a real thing and perhaps an unsettling bit foreshadowing ahead of next week's anticipated tourney tipoff, but there was a tertiary effect as well: Yale men's basketball, as the regular season Ivy League champs, got a free pass of the ol' Monopoly Go square, booking the Ivy League's sole automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on a pandemic-related technicality.

RELATED: Harvard baseball turns routine grounder turns into three-run inside the park home run . . . for the other team

But Yale's gain proved to be another Ivy League contender's loss and that team, much to the pleasure of Bulldogs fans across the world, was none other than arch rivals Harvard. The Crimson—an NCAA tournament fixture from 2012-2015, including memorable second-round upsets of both new Mexico and Cincinnati—are currently one game behind Yale in the conference standings, beat the Bulldogs twice during the regular season, and (AND!) were set to host the Ivy League tourney this year. In other words, the decision by the Ivy League to cancel their conference tournament on Tuesday makes Harvard men's basketball the first team to be officially SBTCd (Screwed by the Coronavirus).

Can you imagine if Ohio State vs. Michigan got cancelled because of a virus and Michigan got a berth to the College Football Playoff (unrealistic, but just go with us here) instead of Ohio State because of it? There would be blood in the streets. This is like that, only with better GPAs.

Therein lies the one remaining glimmer of hope for Crimson fans: If anyone can figure out how to cure this thing by next Tuesday, it's Harvard.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

This PGA Tour pro has been invited by Chris Harrison to be a contestant on The Bachelor

an hour ago
Life Ain't Fair

Harvard basketball becomes first team to get officially hosed by the Coronavirus

3 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ new (sad) schedule, Tyrrell Hatton's fun rehab routine, and PGA Tour pros pick...

3 hours ago
Anatomy Of...

Players Championship 2020: An anatomy of TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th hole

4 hours ago
Rare Good News

New NFL and 2K Games video game deal has internet freaking out about possible 'NFL Blitz'...

5 hours ago
No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem

You know it was pretty good hockey fight when even the coach loses his sweater

March 9, 2020
College Baseball

This simultaneous slide from two Mississippi State baserunners is mesmerizing

March 9, 2020
Attention, Oddsmakers

Players Championship 2020: 15 prop bets we’d love to see for the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

March 9, 2020
House Salad

Mullets, flow, and fros oh my, the 2020 Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team is here

March 9, 2020
The LA Tide Pods

WARNING: The new Los Angeles Rams logo looks like total butt

March 9, 2020
Monday Superlatives

In the wake of the coronavirus, is it time to end the handshake in sports and in life?

March 9, 2020
2020 Players Championship

Players Championship 2020: The good, the bad and the 'Better than most' from the 17th hole at...

March 9, 2020
Rehab 101

Tyrrell Hatton recovered from wrist surgery in the most chill way possible

March 7, 2020
Ba Da Bap Bap Ba

The athletic feat of the week is Joey Chestnut downing a world-record 32 Big Macs in less than...

March 6, 2020
Seizing The Moment

Ohio State fan holds up "Nice" sign for 69th point, ESPN announcer calls it perfectly

March 6, 2020
OK Boomer

LeBron James completes full dad transformation with random embarrassing Instagram post

March 6, 2020
Spring

10 things to remember when playing golf for the first time in 2020

March 5, 2020
Slurping the Mary Jane

Pensacola Blue Wahoos win 2020 minor-league promotion derby with Legalize "Marinara" night on...

March 5, 2020
Related
The LoopThis PGA Tour pro has been invited by Chris Harriso…
Best In GolfPlayers 2020: Rickie Fowler will debut new Puma X C…
Golf News & ToursPlayers 2020: Virus not knocking PGA Tour schedule …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved