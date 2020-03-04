Trending
Yakety Sax

Routine grounder turns into three-run inside the park home run in college baseball game

By
3 hours ago

Harvard is home to some of the most brilliant and advanced minds on the planet. On Saturday, a few of those minds on the Crimson baseball team reverted to their kindergarten form (they were probably the smartest kids in kindergarten so this shouldn't be taken as an insult) to produce one of the worst plays you'll ever see on a diamond.

RELATED: Trevor Bauer's big plan to stop sign stealing: Let them steal signs

Already down 4-3 to Alabama in the bottom of the eighth, Harvard got into a jam by putting Crimson Tide runners on first and third with no outs. A routine grounder would have been ideal, likely leading to a double play and only one run surrendered. A routine grounder is exactly what Harvard got, and then EVERYTHING went wrong:

This is the type of play you only see at Citi Field in a Little League game where they are playing at a field with a lot of room in foul territory and the ball is just flying around like a pinball. At a certain point, you have to just hold the ball and make everyone stop and swallow the run that scored. Live to fight another day.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Resume Builder

Dish will actually pay you to watch 'The Office' for some reason

41 minutes ago
Yakety Sax

Routine grounder turns into three-run inside the park home run in college baseball game

3 hours ago
Vacation Days

You could win a stay in the world's first Buffalo Wild Wings bed & breakfast during March...

3 hours ago
The Big Follicle

Shaq grew out his hairline after losing a bet to Dwayne Wade and the results are horrifying

5 hours ago
But Colin!!

Remember when Alex Smith beat Alabama in college (he didn't)? Colin Cowherd remembers

a day ago
Bauer Hour

Trevor Bauer's big plan to stop sign stealing: Let them steal signs

March 3, 2020
The Grind

A Transatlantic Twitter war, a heartfelt plea to Anthony Kim, and a Gretzky wedding (just not...

March 3, 2020
Grit

How tough is the XFL? Dallas Renegades OC broke his leg in the second quarter and still the of...

March 3, 2020
The Jerky Boy

You can't come up with a more Rob Gronkowski story than the time he accidentally prank called...

March 2, 2020
Save a horse...

Saddle up for photos of Dustin Johnson wearing a cowboy hat at Paulina Gretzky's brother's...

March 2, 2020
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson is even better at playing Pebble Beach when using a simulator

March 2, 2020
Seek Shelter

If this Vladimir Guerrero Jr. BOMB doesn't get you excited for baseball, you are dead inside

March 2, 2020
Respect

PGA Tour pro salutes fellow golfer for having big balls after pulling off clutch shot

March 2, 2020
Dingers

There is a distinct possibility that Mike Trout hit this golf ball to Mars

March 2, 2020
Monday Superlatives

The coronavirus will change sports dramatically in 2020

March 2, 2020
Fails

Luke Donald drags Honda Classic first-tee announcer for completely butchering his intro

March 1, 2020
Meet The Mess

Tim Tebow trips over own shoelaces, botches routine fly ball in Spring Training game

February 28, 2020
Athletes

Forget the NFL Draft, Alabama's Henry Ruggs III belongs in the NBA Dunk Contest

February 28, 2020
Related
The LoopDish will actually pay you to watch 'The Office' fo…
Golf News & ToursOlympics: Will the strength of the fields suffer be…
Golf News & Tours2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks: Why we're wi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved