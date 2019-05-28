Trending
Harvard baseball has most Harvard reaction to making first College World Series in 14 years

The sky is up and the earth is down. Water is wet and Harvard, bless their gifted hearts, are gonna Harvard. On Monday, the Harvard men's baseball team gathered to watch the College World Series selection show (an actual thing apparently) with eager anticipation. For the first time since 2005, the Crimson had claimed the Ivy League championship and stood poised for a rare CWS berth. The tension should have been palpable. You should have been able to cut the air with a knife. But this isn't The U, it's Harvard, so when the news came down that they would be playing Oklahoma State on Friday on ESPN PROPER (!!!), they instead reacted like Cousin Joffrey had just placed twelfth in the Head of the Charles Regatta.

Jolly good, gents. Good, firm grips all round. Huzzah!

Of course, this is probably staged for the bemusement of internet sports writers everywhere, who will never get closer to the HU admissions office than TD Banknorth. A few players, however, give it away with genuine, spontaneous smiles (better wipe those off your face before graduation, gentlemen) while the rest feels more perfectly coordinated than a pair of boaters and salmon shorts. That said, we skipped a few chapters in the Senators' Sons handbook, so maybe this actually constitutes a rager over in Cambridge.

All joking aside, however, congrats to the Harvard baseball, who we hope got in a good ol' fashioned whoop and holler as soon as the cameras switched off. If you guys are this calm at the plate come Friday, anything could happen...even [gasp] a Gatorade bath.

RELATED: Man falls asleep at College World Series, ESPN sends reporter to make sure he's alive

