Less than 12 hours after earning the second-biggest paycheck of his PGA Tour career , Harold Varner was out mowing his parents' lawn in North Carolina. Talk about a man of his word.

Varner, the 54-hole leader at the Greenbrier who was looking for his first PGA Tour win, shot a disappointing two-over-par 72 on Sunday to drop to T-5, but still earned $247,470. Before that final round, Varner had this to say:

"I hate to harp on it, but it's all about perspective," said Varner, who wound up seven shots behind winner Kevin Na . "If I shoot 90 tomorrow, I'm gonna able to go home, and my mom is going to give me a kiss and be like, 'you're still a winner.' And I'm gonna be mad, but that's just how it is. And if I win, she's gonna humble me and be like, 'you're not better than me.' And I thoroughly enjoy that.

"I'm gonna mow my parents' grass on Monday . . . so that's just what I'm gonna do."

And mow he did. Varner shared this photo Monday morning:

We'd be more impressed if it was a push mower, but any sort of manual labor in the summer takes dedication. And smart move by Harold to do it early to beat the heat. This clearly wasn't his first (lawn) rodeo.

Also smart was tagging John Deere, which just happens to be the sponsor of this week's PGA Tour event, the John Deere Classic. We're guessing Harold finds something green and shiny waiting for him when he arrives in Illinois.

