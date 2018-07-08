How much prize money each player earned at the 2018 Military Tribute at the Greenbrier

Patience is a virtue. A sentiment embodied by Kevin Na. After taking eight years for his PGA Tour breakthrough, the 34-year-old had to wait another seven before win No. 2. Which explains why, following a lights-out final-round 64 at the Greenbrier, Na was overcome with emotion, telling his fellow Koreans in his native language, "Thank you so much for rooting for me. This has been a difficult journey. I'm so happy that I won today. I thank my brother, SBS Corp. and you fans who had faith in me and rooted for me. I love you."

One could argue that, given his talent, Na should have more than just two trophies on tour. However Na is proof that, despite what we see from the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson on an annual basis, winning is rare and really, really hard. Regular tour stops don't get as much press as major championships, but Na's display is a reminder that any given week can be a life-changing moment for those in the field.

Not that Na was hurting between Ws. The man had racked up $26 million in tour earnings before his Greenbrier victory. His bank account is about to receive some extra padding, with the West Virginia event bestowing a $1.3 million winner's check. Here's a look the prize money breakdown for the top 30 players at the 2018 Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

1: Kevin Na—$1,314,000.00 2: Kelly Kraft—$788,400.00 T3: Jason Kokrak—$423,400.00 T3: Brandt Snedeker—$423,400.00 T5: Austin Cook—$247,470.00 T5: Joel Dahmen—$247,470.00 T5: Joaquin Niemann—$247,470.00 T5: Sam Saunders—$247,470.00 T5: Harold Varner III—$247,470.00 10: Russell Henley—$197,100.00

T11: David Lingmerth—$175,200.00 T11: Robert Streb—$175,200.00 T13: Keegan Bradley—$121,362.50 T13: Alex Cejka—$121,362.50 T13: Mackenzie Hughes—$121,362.50 T13: Ryan Moore—$121,362.50 T13: John Peterson—$121,362.50 T13: J.J. Spaun—$121,362.50 T13: Scott Stallings—$121,362.50 T13: Bubba Watson—$121,362.50 T21: Ryan Armour—$75,920.00 T21: Tony Finau—$75,920.00 T21: Talor Gooch—$75,920.00 T21: J.J. Henry—$75,920.00 T21: Xander Schauffele—$75,920.00

T26: Wesley Bryan—$55,115.00 T26: Lanto Griffin—$55,115.00 T26: Jamie Lovemark—$55,115.00 T26: Ollie Schniederjans—$55,115.00 T30: Kevin Chappell—$41,528.89 T30: Corey Conners—$41,528.89 T30: Brandon Harkins—$41,528.89 T30: David Hearn—$41,528.89 T30: Charles Howell III—$41,528.89 T30: Keith Mitchell—$41,528.89 T30: Brett Stegmaier—$41,528.89 T30: Nick Watney—$41,528.89

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS