Diners, Drive-Ins, and Durant

Guy Fieri plans to convince Kevin Durant to stay with the Warriors by cooking him off-the-chain grub

3 hours ago
Guy Fieri is a walking, talking power move. He drives red Camaro convertibles, wears bowling shirts engulfed in flames, and has frosted tips in the year 2019. He's made millions of dollars eating diner cheeseburgers, laughs in the face of heart disease on a daily basis, and is still down with Smash Mouth. The man oozes confidence out of every shiny pore and if anyone is to rescue Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors from their inevitably diverged futures, it's going to be him, the Brisket Avenger.

How does Fieri plan to accomplish that feat—to turn back time and save Bay Area basketball from its ashy demise? By leading a daring expedition to the heart of Flavortown, of course. Here's what Fieri had to say about his desire to see KD remain in Golden State in a recent interview with GQ:

Call me, KD. Tell me what you need. [laughs] If there is a such thing as an inspiration dinner that I need to cook to bring all the dignitaries together—all the players, his team, his mom, you name it—well, consider that meal cooked. I think anybody in the Bay Area would give whatever they can give to keep him. And he's such a nice guy. It's more than just a player—it's the character, the energy, the person he is. He's phenomenal.

So, yeah. You tell me what I can do. Tell me how I need to flex my food muscles, and I'll make it happen.

RELATED: Kevin Durant meets random dad in elevator, then shows up to guy's hotel room with pizzas in tow

Needless to say, if the idea of Guy Fieri flexing his "food muscles" doesn't get your stomach rumbling and those saliva glands salivating, you clearly don't appreciate fine cuisine. Whether or not it will be enough to keep KD remains to be seen, but who among us can resist the siren song of Donkey Sauce?

