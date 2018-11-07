Trending
Wish List

Gucci selling $870 pre-dirtied tennis sneakers just in time for the holidays

By
5 hours ago

Still searching for that perfect gift for that special idiot in your life? Looking to avoid the crowds, lines, and biting associated with items that people actually want? Well then hoo boy do we have the perfect addition to your holiday shopping list: Gucci's not-so-brand-new pre-dirtied tennis sneakers, inspired by your dad's stinky vintage sportswear and retailing for a frosty $870 actual US dollars. Santa, don't let us down now you fat sack.

Needless to say, if fully cut-out jeans seem a little out of season and their pre-soiled siblings a little too mid-tax bracket, then these heinous '70s re-treads may just be the perfect compromise. Athlete's foot sold separately.

So forget the PXG driver, PS Classic, Fender Strat, and Lexus lease. All you need to get in the true getting spirit this holiday season are these pieces of shit.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Wish List

Gucci selling $870 pre-dirtied tennis sneakers just in time for the holidays

5 hours ago
Tour Life

This PGA Tour pro is much more chill about an airline losing his golf clubs than you would be

6 hours ago
Vicious Slams

If you missed Miles Bridges' THUNDEROUS dunk you should stop what you're doing and watch it...

8 hours ago
Gambling

Aussie gambler hits on HUGE (and totally random) parlay involving Brooks Koepka's PGA win from...

8 hours ago
Growing Up

Why Jordan Spieth recently kicked out all of his roommates (HINT: This photo)

9 hours ago
Just Take It Easy Man

Milan Lucic hunting down and assaulting a Tampa Bay Lightning rookie is pretty terrifying

10 hours ago
The Match

This video of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson playing golf pong is. . . pretty disappointing

10 hours ago
Let's Cook

Don't freak out, but a 'Breaking Bad' movie is reportedly happening

11 hours ago
Highlights

A defenseman you've never heard of may have scored the goal of the year on Tuesday night

11 hours ago
Viral Videos

Watch a European Tour winner lose his sh*# trying to make a hole-in-one with 500 attempts

November 6, 2018
Golf Pads

Rory McIlroy sells South Florida mansion for $11.5 million

November 6, 2018
Dip n' Dunk

U.S. Open fan caught dipping her chicken fingers in soda takes reign of terror to MSG

November 6, 2018
Good Guys

Try not to get emotional watching Cam Newton give a TD ball to this kid for their birthday

November 6, 2018
The Grind

Bryson DeChambeau's bizarre “hockey” injury, an even stranger cheating scandal, and the end of...

November 6, 2018
Live Mas

Local legend celebrates 106th birthday at Taco Bell

November 6, 2018
Sports Rule

Brian Boyle scores hat trick on Hockey Fights Cancer night, proving good still exists in the...

November 6, 2018
Tattle Tales

A few Ottawa Senators blast own team, coaches during Uber ride, then get snitched on by the...

November 6, 2018
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of Michael Irvin's 'First Take' meltdown

November 5, 2018
Related
The LoopKFC’s new line of holiday wares will make you a Sec…
The LoopGronkball is the only gift you need this Gronksmas …
The LoopNike's new 16-shoe collection honors the greatest m…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection