The Year of Gritty

Gritty hits half-court shot at college basketball game, continues winning over hearts and taking over the world

4 hours ago

The year of Gritty continues. The lovable, what-the-heck-is-that creature who moonlights as the Philadelphia Flyers creature, has captured our imaginations, becoming an overnight internet sensation in 2018. Though we were just introduced to Gritty The Mascot in September, it seems there never was a world without Gritty.

Gritty graced a Philadelphians' wedding cake last month, took over Halloween (of course ... that was too easy), and now, he/she/it is nailing half-court shots at college basketball games? It appears there's nothing Gritty can't do.

Nothing but nylon. And how about the split to celebrate afterward? What a sequence ... what a time to be alive.

We have a lot of questions—like why is a Philadelphia Flyers mascot making an appearance at a Rutgers vs. Michigan State Big Ten basketball game? And who thought someone dressed up in that bulky costume could actually chuck a ball the 47 feet from half court?

But as we should've learned awhile ago, you need to stop questioning Gritty. Because anything Gritty does is acceptable and exceptional. Especially shooting Js at the RAC in Piscataway, N.J. Everything, as it has in 2018, is turning up Gritty.

RELATED: This Gritty wedding cake is the most Philadelphia thing since Rocky and Cheez Whiz

