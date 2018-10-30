Gritty costumes and Gritty O' Lanterns have taken over Halloween

This is Gritty's world now, we're just living in it. Since his/hers/its inception last month, the Philadelphia Flyers' furry figurehead has become an internet sensation, a surprising anti-fascist icon, and now, on the eve of Samhain itself, perhaps the single most disruptive Halloween force since Dracula. In writer school they teach you to show not tell, however, so let's turn to our ol' frenemy Twitter for help. According to a simple keyword search, every porch in the lower 48 looks like this right now:
https://twitter.com/BabeofBroadSt/status/1057084075729666048
But Gritty's vice grip on Halloween doesn't truly become clear until you see the literal parade of Gritty costumes, cosplays, and DIY do-ups currently stalking Broad Street and beyond. This includes...
Yung Gritty
https://twitter.com/SeanPatrickMac1/status/1057053830116982784
Puppy Gritty
Dad Gritty
https://twitter.com/cristinadiflo/status/1056249327025299456
Gritty Balboa
Puppy Gritty 2
https://twitter.com/michaelwhitney/status/1056593339129217024
Antifa Gritty
Happy Gritty
Sad Gritty
https://twitter.com/amandaccrowley/status/1056366778962587649
Big Gritty
Punk Gritty
Suspense Gritty
Fuccboi Gritty
Supreme Court Justice Gritty
So tell us, what Gritty are you, America?