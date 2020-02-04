Trending
Dorian Gray

Grandmother watching the Super Bowl discovers Jimmy Garoppolo's spooky 1950s doppelgänger

By
2 hours ago

If you've been watching HBO's new Stephen King adaptation The Outsider, then you are probably starting to piece together the mystery (and if you aren't, this is where I spoil it for you): An "it" with the ability to replicate human likenesses has been committing heinous crimes under the guise of local do-gooders, dooming these innocent people to prison (and fates worse than that) before slinking off into the form of another doppelgänger. I bring all of this up not because I think you should watch it or anything—it's fine—but because when I saw this story about a random grandmother discovering Jimmy Garoppolo's literal 1950s clone while watching the Super Bowl after crushing out a pair of episodes last night, I knew immediately what was happening up there in the San Fran fog.

That's Tyrone Power—1950s movie star and current vessel for whatever dark spirit is plying its trade as quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Tom Pennington

RELATED: Damn, Jimmy Garoppolo definitely just shot his shot with Erin Andrews

Now we're not saying Garoppolo is definitely the homicidal entity from The Outsider. He might be a clone, a reincarnation, or maybe just Dorian Gray himself. But he's definitely something. There's no other natural explanation. And as detective shows have taught us, that case-breaking revelation usually comes from the place you least expect it, in this this case a sweet old grandmother still keeping a candle lit for Tyrone Power.

So if you're a Bay Area police officer and you're reading this, please, we implore you. Check the cold cases and cross-reference the missing persons. Chase all the tails and inspect all the dead ends. Ask the questions you feel silly asking. Something about this feels wrong and we need to get to the bottom of it before another tragedy (or Super Bowl loss) strikes.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Betting Preview

How to win (and probably lose) some money betting on the 2020 Oscars

32 minutes ago
Dorian Gray

Grandmother watching the Super Bowl discovers Jimmy Garoppolo's spooky 1950s doppelgänger

2 hours ago
The salad is not what it seems

Charles Barkley continues war on vegetables with elaborate kale conspiracy theory

a day ago
Pretty fly for a . . .

Whatever you do, don't laugh at Pat Connaughton in the Dunk Contest

February 3, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Sofia Kenin is the young American gun nobody saw coming

February 3, 2020
Football Nerdery

The Chiefs ran a play from the 1948 Rose Bowl on Sunday, according to Eric Bieniemy

February 3, 2020
Just Desserts

Andy Reid celebrates Super Bowl LIV with "trophy wife" and cheeseburger, is an absolute king

February 3, 2020
Gambling

Someone just put an insane amount of money on a Super Bowl prop bet

January 31, 2020
Tour Tales

A "hungover" David Feherty once got one of the oddest penalties in PGA Tour history

January 30, 2020
Mmmm, China Food

Of course Andy Reid compared having nine grandchildren to eating Chinese food

January 30, 2020
All-Time Bonehead Plays

Nashville's Nick Bonino scores brutally bad own goal, must have bet on the Capitals

January 30, 2020
Grow The Game

Tre Boston routinely plays golf with random Twitter followers, is our new favorite NFL player

January 29, 2020
Smokin' Jay

Jay Cutler had no idea where Vanderbilt was when he was deciding to go there

January 29, 2020
Tour Life

Pat Perez's new house has a special room just for his Air Jordan collection

January 29, 2020
The Loudest Hole In Golf

The best moments at TPC Scottsdale's par-3 16th through the years

January 29, 2020
News & Tours

What other golf holes warrant the TPC Scottsdale "stadium" experience?

January 29, 2020
Mamba Forever

College golfer sinks winning putt while wearing Kobe Bryant jersey

January 29, 2020
Desert Mamba

Justin Thomas unveils touching tributes to Kobe Bryant at Waste Management Phoenix Open

January 28, 2020
Related
The LoopHow to win (and probably lose) some money betting o…
Golf News & ToursCoronavirus moves PGA Tour Series-China qualifying …
The LoopGrandmother watching the Super Bowl discovers Jimmy…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved