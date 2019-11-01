Damn, Jimmy Garoppolo definitely just shot his shot with Erin Andrews

Jimmy Garopplo is on top of the world. He tossed four touchdowns in Thursday night's win versus the Cardinals. His 49ers are 8-0 on the season and the Super Bowl buzz has officially begun. The iron is piping hot for James G at the moment, and there's only one thing to do with a hot iron: Strike it. Thus when asked by Erin Andrews in his postgame interview how 8-0 feels, Garoppolo decided to shoot, as the kids say, his shot...

It's been a longgggggg time since I've been a single man, but there's no mistaking this for what it is: One of the boldest heat checks in the history of heat checks. "It feels great, baby, Happy Halloween," Garoppolo croons while a taken-aback Andrews giggles, "And a Happy Halloween right back at ya." Alarm bells ringing in her head, Garoppolo then goes in for the HARD eye contact. The best part, however, is yet to come, when Garoppolo delivers a slow-motion look back straight out of the Hollywood playbook as he trots off toward the locker room and out of Andrews' life forever...

Pinterest Just look at that shit-eating grin.

The moment is then quickly rom-commed when Jimmy slams straight into Alfred Morris, waiting to say what's up to his homie, and nearly ends up in concussion protocol. Whether or not Morris ultimately torpedoed Jimmy's chances, we may never know, but no matter what, you can't fault Jimmy's effort.

Next time, though, he should probably do his homework. Andrews has been married to former NHL center Jarret Stoll since 2017, and if we know one thing about relationships, it's that you never—and we mean NEVER—come at a hockey players' wife. Thoughts and prayers, James. You're gonna need them.