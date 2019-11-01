Trending
Heat Check

Damn, Jimmy Garoppolo definitely just shot his shot with Erin Andrews

By
3 hours ago

Jimmy Garopplo is on top of the world. He tossed four touchdowns in Thursday night's win versus the Cardinals. His 49ers are 8-0 on the season and the Super Bowl buzz has officially begun. The iron is piping hot for James G at the moment, and there's only one thing to do with a hot iron: Strike it. Thus when asked by Erin Andrews in his postgame interview how 8-0 feels, Garoppolo decided to shoot, as the kids say, his shot...

It's been a longgggggg time since I've been a single man, but there's no mistaking this for what it is: One of the boldest heat checks in the history of heat checks. "It feels great, baby, Happy Halloween," Garoppolo croons while a taken-aback Andrews giggles, "And a Happy Halloween right back at ya." Alarm bells ringing in her head, Garoppolo then goes in for the HARD eye contact. The best part, however, is yet to come, when Garoppolo delivers a slow-motion look back straight out of the Hollywood playbook as he trots off toward the locker room and out of Andrews' life forever...

Just look at that shit-eating grin.

RELATED: Jimmy Garoppolo's contract prohibits him from doing pretty much anything fun

The moment is then quickly rom-commed when Jimmy slams straight into Alfred Morris, waiting to say what's up to his homie, and nearly ends up in concussion protocol. Whether or not Morris ultimately torpedoed Jimmy's chances, we may never know, but no matter what, you can't fault Jimmy's effort.

Next time, though, he should probably do his homework. Andrews has been married to former NHL center Jarret Stoll since 2017, and if we know one thing about relationships, it's that you never—and we mean NEVER—come at a hockey players' wife. Thoughts and prayers, James. You're gonna need them.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
As Fate Would Have It

Kid dressed as Freddie Freeman runs into the real Freddie Freeman while trick-or-treating in...

2 hours ago
Heat Check

Damn, Jimmy Garoppolo definitely just shot his shot with Erin Andrews

3 hours ago
Laughing Stocks

Is Leonard Fournette giggling every time the Jets tackle him the new Kawhi laugh?

a day ago
Fails

Houston TV station puts up the most obvious World Series graphic of all time

a day ago
Monsters

If David Pollack really gives this stuff out on Halloween he should be locked in prison

October 31, 2019
King of Halloween

Punt, Pass, and Kick Andy Reid is the pinnacle of sports Halloween costumes

October 31, 2019
Get well soon, Steph

Stephen Curry's broken hand shakes up the celebrity golf circuit

October 31, 2019
Business = Booming

Don't freak out, but Americans have spent $490 million on pet costumes this year

October 30, 2019
Viral Videos

Austin Ekeler does one-handed pullups while he reads, might be the best multi-tasker ever

October 30, 2019
Memory Lane

If you think Game 7 of the World Series is going to be crazy, you should have been there for 8

October 30, 2019
Life Lessons

High school basketball coach posterizes his own player to the delight of his team

October 30, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Making...

October 30, 2019
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Thomas Pieters becomes latest victim of Euro Tour's 'Chase The Ace' challenge, somehow doesn't...

October 29, 2019
Happy Birthday

The Bengals just benched Andy Dalton . . . on his birthday

October 29, 2019
Doppelgangers

Giant Jimmy Graham and tiny Packers athletic trainer unveil best Halloween buddy costume ever

October 29, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ record-tying win, Brooks Koepka’s bold Halloween costume, and the craziest tee in...

October 29, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: The Folding Irish

October 28, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The Michigan lineman who went full 'Blind Side' on a Notre Dame player is our college football...

October 28, 2019
Related
The LoopKid dressed as Freddie Freeman runs into the real F…
The LoopDamn, Jimmy Garoppolo definitely just shot his shot…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods isn't (quite) a lock to pick himself fo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved