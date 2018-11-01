Trending
Well Played

Golf won the Battle of Halloween costumes thanks to Jordan Spieth's caddie's kid

By
25 minutes ago

The NBA brought its A-game on Halloween. Klay Thompson showed up to his game as Jackie Moon, Victor Oladipo dressed as Black Panther, and someone on the Timberwolves did a damn good impersonation of Derek Rose from a decade ago with that 50-point outburst. But golf won this year's very (very) unofficial battle of of Halloween costumes. Admittedly, we're a bit biased, but here's a rundown of some of the getups that stood out.

RELATED: Aaron Gordon dressing up as Aaron Judge will blow your mind

Let's start with two families we can always count on to go all out: The Donalds:

Loading

View on Instagram

And the Cranes:

Loading

View on Instagram

Well done, guys. The Snedekers gave a strong effort as well:

(Side note: The Incredibles was definitely the most popular Halloween costume of 2018. I can safely say that after handing out 1,500 pieces of candy to a never-ending sea of kids on my street. Yep, 1,500. Nope, I don't have any leftovers. Sigh.)

And dogs count as family, right?

Loading

View on Instagram

But the costumes weren't all family-related. Here's Paulina Gretzky as an. . . eskimo?

Loading

View on Instagram

Yep, an eskimo. Michelle Wie was a bit more accurate with her Adams Family getup:

Loading

View on Instagram

And Justin Thomas had a lighter look:

Loading

View on Instagram

But Golf Digest's Nicole Rae and Hally Leadbetter win the award in the adult division with their portrayal of "Moliwood," AKA the dynamic Ryder Cup duo of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood:

Loading

View on Instagram

Timely? Check. Funny? Check. Involved? Check. A perfect costume, really.

But what really put golf over the top was the adorable winner in the kid's category. Jordan Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, dressing his son Barrett up as Jordan Spieth's golf bag:

Loading

View on Instagram

Yep, game over.

RELATED: Last-minute sports Halloween costumes for lazy people

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Boozeball

Boston Red Sox have racked up $600,000 in bar tabs since winning the World Series

7 minutes ago
Well Played

Golf won the Battle of Halloween costumes thanks to Jordan Spieth's caddie's kid

25 minutes ago
Wait, What?

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie says Kermit the Frog meme played role in his game winner

2 hours ago
Picky Drinkers

Short guy Dustin Pedroia REALLY hates warm beer

20 hours ago
Gambling

That Todd Gurley "knee" crushed Vegas sportsbooks, while earning one gambler over $600,000

21 hours ago
Football Guy

Matt Patricia goes full dad mode, tells reporter to "sit up" and to "have a little respect for...

21 hours ago
Come Together

Alabama billboard trolls LSU fans ruthlessly...for a good cause

a day ago
Twins

Aaron Gordon dressed up a Aaron Judge for Halloween and yep, they're definitely the same...

October 31, 2018
Upgrades

Reese's "candy converter" allows you to trade in your unwanted Halloween candy

October 31, 2018
ADRIANNNN!

The Philadelphia 76ers' new City Edition unis are inspired by Rocky's nasty sweatsuit

October 30, 2018
The Grind

Cameron Champ’s perfect timing, Paulina Gretzky’s interesting Halloween costume, and the worst...

October 30, 2018
Hoodies sold separately

Last-minute sports Halloween costume ideas for the lazy and uninspired

October 30, 2018
Grittyween

Gritty costumes and Gritty O' Lanterns have taken over Halloween

October 30, 2018
Multitasking

High school football coach FaceTimes with team during game while his wife is in labor, is to...

October 30, 2018
Haunted Cleveland

Pregnant Cleveland Browns fan and true Ohioan dresses up as Bob Wylie for Halloween

October 29, 2018
Sour Grapes

San Francisco Giants fans ruthlessly trolled the Dodgers' 2018 World Series loss

October 29, 2018
Daggers

Todd Gurley one-ups Andy Reid and the rest of the weekend's sickening bad beats

October 29, 2018
Payouts Gallore

High-roller gambler wins $300,000 on huge parlay, could've won WAY more if it wasn't for a...

October 29, 2018
Related
The LoopStingers: It's getting tough to listen to Tiger Woo…
The LoopStingers: Hey Sergio, snap out of it! - Golf Digest
The LoopHow much could Rory McIlroy's win in Australia mean…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection