Golf won the Battle of Halloween costumes thanks to Jordan Spieth's caddie's kid

The NBA brought its A-game on Halloween. Klay Thompson showed up to his game as Jackie Moon, Victor Oladipo dressed as Black Panther, and someone on the Timberwolves did a damn good impersonation of Derek Rose from a decade ago with that 50-point outburst. But golf won this year's very (very) unofficial battle of of Halloween costumes. Admittedly, we're a bit biased, but here's a rundown of some of the getups that stood out.

Let's start with two families we can always count on to go all out: The Donalds:

Loading View on Instagram

And the Cranes:

Loading View on Instagram

Well done, guys. The Snedekers gave a strong effort as well:

(Side note: The Incredibles was definitely the most popular Halloween costume of 2018. I can safely say that after handing out 1,500 pieces of candy to a never-ending sea of kids on my street. Yep, 1,500. Nope, I don't have any leftovers. Sigh.)

And dogs count as family, right?

Loading View on Instagram

But the costumes weren't all family-related. Here's Paulina Gretzky as an. . . eskimo ?

Loading View on Instagram

Yep, an eskimo. Michelle Wie was a bit more accurate with her Adams Family getup:

Loading View on Instagram

And Justin Thomas had a lighter look:

Loading View on Instagram

But Golf Digest's Nicole Rae and Hally Leadbetter win the award in the adult division with their portrayal of "Moliwood," AKA the dynamic Ryder Cup duo of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood:

Loading View on Instagram

Timely? Check. Funny? Check. Involved? Check. A perfect costume, really.

But what really put golf over the top was the adorable winner in the kid's category. Jordan Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, dressing his son Barrett up as Jordan Spieth's golf bag:

Loading View on Instagram

Yep, game over.

