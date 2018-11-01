Golf won the Battle of Halloween costumes thanks to Jordan Spieth's caddie's kid

The NBA brought its A-game on Halloween. Klay Thompson showed up to his game as Jackie Moon, Victor Oladipo dressed as Black Panther, and someone on the Timberwolves did a damn good impersonation of Derek Rose from a decade ago with that 50-point outburst. But golf won this year's very (very) unofficial battle of of Halloween costumes. Admittedly, we're a bit biased, but here's a rundown of some of the getups that stood out.
RELATED: Aaron Gordon dressing up as Aaron Judge will blow your mind
Let's start with two families we can always count on to go all out: The Donalds:
And the Cranes:
Well done, guys. The Snedekers gave a strong effort as well:
https://twitter.com/BrandtSnedeker/status/1057752686815252481
(Side note: The Incredibles was definitely the most popular Halloween costume of 2018. I can safely say that after handing out 1,500 pieces of candy to a never-ending sea of kids on my street. Yep, 1,500. Nope, I don't have any leftovers. Sigh.)
And dogs count as family, right?
But the costumes weren't all family-related. Here's Paulina Gretzky as an. . . eskimo?
Yep, an eskimo. Michelle Wie was a bit more accurate with her Adams Family getup:
And Justin Thomas had a lighter look:
But Golf Digest's Nicole Rae and Hally Leadbetter win the award in the adult division with their portrayal of "Moliwood," AKA the dynamic Ryder Cup duo of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood:
Timely? Check. Funny? Check. Involved? Check. A perfect costume, really.
But what really put golf over the top was the adorable winner in the kid's category. Jordan Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, dressing his son Barrett up as Jordan Spieth's golf bag:
Yep, game over.
RELATED: Last-minute sports Halloween costumes for lazy people