Golf club thief dubbed the "Doof of Hazzard" caught thanks to funny video posted by police

A golf club thief in Arizona who wasn't caught helped produce one of the best stories in golf over the weekend when Cody Blick responded by firing a 63 with a substitute set of sticks to earn coveted status on the Web.com Tour for next season. A golf thief in Texas wasn't quite as lucky with how things turned out.

Blick took to Instagram to offer a $5,000 reward , no questions asked, for his clubs, but never got any leads. The Fort Worth culprit was a lot easier to track down on social media, though, thanks to surveillance footage — and a creative twist. Check out the funny video put together by the Fort Worth Police Department (via the Star-Telegram ) in which they dub this bozo the "Doof of Hazzard" because of his odd choice to put the taken clubs and himself through the driver-side window instead of opening the car door:

Well played, guys. And here's a look at the "real" Dukes of Hazzard making a getaway by doing a window jump. The difference, of course, being that the General Lee's doors were welded shut because it was a race car:

Anyway, the best part of this story is how well it worked. After police posted the video to Facebook, the Doof of Hazzard was identified 37 minutes later. Or, less time than it takes to watch an episode of The Dukes of Hazzard . Impressive.

