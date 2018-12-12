Cody Blick tells his crazy Q School stolen clubs story, and our Christmas golf wish lists

At 25, Cody Blick has plenty of time to author a great career as a tour pro. But for the foreseeable future, he'll gladly settle for being the owner of arguably the craziest golf story of the year .

Blick etched his name into Q School lore on Sunday with a performance quite unlike anything we've seen before. On a day filled with its usual share of heroic — and tragic — rounds, the San Jose State product's 63 stood out because he did it without his golf clubs, which he realized were stolen a couple hours before his final-round tee time. Turns out, rental-home garages aren't the safest places to leave valuables. . .

Anyway, thanks to his unlikely low score with borrowed clubs, Blick will graduate from the Mackenzie Tour to the Web.com Tour next season. But before that, we caught up with him to hear all about his wild experience at an Arizona golf course fittingly named Whirlwind. The Golf Digest crew also debated the Q School system and offered up our Christmas golf wish lists. Please have a listen:

