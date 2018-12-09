Pro has clubs stolen before final day of Q-School, offers $5,000 to anyone who finds them

News & Tours5 hours ago

Even though it no longer grants PGA Tour access, Q-School remains a notoriously brutal endeavor. But the cards Cody Blick was just handed makes that endeavor damn near unplayable.

At the end of the third round of the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament, the 25-year-old Blick was 10 under for the event, tied for 74th. While catching the leaders (23 under) was a pipe dream, Blick had a reasonable shot at a top-40 finish (after Saturday, that standing hovered around 14 under). An important figure, as those who finish 11th to 40th earn eight guaranteed starts on next year's Web.com circuit.

Unfortunately for Blick, he'll have to surmount that charge with clubs that aren't his own, as his own bats were apparently swiped. On Sunday morning, Blick took to Instagram, pleading for whoever took his bag to return it, offering $5,000 for his sticks, no questions asked.

Alas, it appears Blick was forced to use a borrowed set, teeing off at Whirlwind G.C. in Chandler, Ariz. at 10:39 a.m. local time.

Through his first three holes Blick, who finished 12th last year on the Mackenize Tour's Order of Merit, is one under, which has dropped him to T-75. No cheering in the press box, but here's hoping Blick can pull off a miracle.

