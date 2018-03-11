Golf Channel just dropped the eeriest Tiger Woods/Phil Mickelson stat ever

Tiger Woods didn't quite "one-up" Phil Mickelson by winning the Valspar Championship like his longtime lefty rival suggested earlier in the week . But perhaps, this is all part of an even cooler script that is unfolding.

Woods will play again this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and following his runner-up at Innisbrook , Golf Channel's Justin Ray dropped this eerie stat involving Tiger and Phil -- and Bay Hill.

Whoa. Of course, a lot has to happen for Woods to match Mickelson's winning timing, but that is pretty freaking freaky.

Woods' last PGA Tour victory came at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but Bay Hill seems like as likely a spot as any for Woods to win again considering his eight victories there. And Woods will be making his fifth official start of this latest comeback, which is picking up steam.

Mickelson ended his long drought with a playoff victory over Justin Thomas at the WGC-Mexico Championship , something Woods said was "very, very cool to watch." Golf fans can agree that a win by Woods this coming Sunday would also be very, very cool -- and very, VERY serendipitous.

RELATED: Tiger Woods' Masters odds shift twice in one day

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP