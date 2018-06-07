Golden State Warriors TV station pulls an all-time troll job on the Cavs ahead of Game 3

The Golden State Warriors officially snuffed out any possible drama that remained in this year's NBA Finals with a 110-102 road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 on Wednesday night. But while Kevin Durant was the on-court star for the latest step toward an inevitable Warriors title, the team's TV station, NBC Sports Bay Area, was the star off it with this all-time troll job:

Bonus points for posting this before the game. And even more bonus points for posting this follow-up after:

The only thing that would have made it funnier is having J.R. Smith signing for the delivery.

