Gardner Minshew bought an RV

While the rest of his NFL compatriots are off to Turks & Caicos to drink cocktails out of coconuts until OTAs, Jaguars rookie QB Gardner Minshew has found a different way to blow off steam this offseason. Forget overwater villas and fresh ceviche. Gardner Minshew has turned to the open road for relaxation, and what better way to experience the sights, sounds, and smells of America than from the captain's chair of a brand spankin' new RV?

That's a rhetorical question, folks. There is no better way.

Needless to say, Gardner Minshew's transformation into the NFL's lovable Uncle Rico is finally complete. From Jacksonville to LA, Minshew will be cruising the highways and bi-ways of this great nation in what is sure to be a real-life mashup of Cannonball Run and Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives . Please note the cut-off sleeves, cut-off shorts, and the fact he can't open his eyes. If you have any doubts that #MilesWithMinshew is going to be a Road Trip -level smash-hit, this should put them to rest.

Of course, if we were Minshew we'd want to put some miles between us and and Duval as well, with the Jaguars announcing last week that they will retain Doug Marrone for another rip-roaring 5-11 season in 2020. They don't deserve you, Gardner . . . and on second thought, neither do we.

