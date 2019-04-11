Trending

Frank Kaminsky's 'The Office' shoes are the style statement of the NBA season

It's been another bloody year in the NBA style wars. Russ went full Village Person (NEVER go full Village Person) and Anthony Davis wore a t-shirt emblazoned with "That's All Folks" for what was probably his last ever game as a New Orleans Pelican. Thankfully, however, style god Frank Kaminsky single-handedly rescued the NBA fashion landscape on Wednesday night with perhaps the greatest pair of sneakers to ever grace a basketball court. Duh-duh-dun, duh-duh-dun, dun-dun-dudda-dudda-dun!

Featuring beloved Michael Scott improv staple Prison Mike on the left and untrusty sidekick Dwight Schrute on the other, these Jordans are just about perfect, right down to "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take - Wayne Gretzky - Michael Scott" scrawled across the left heel.

Unfortunately for Frank the Tank and the Charlotte Hornets, not even the legendary basketball tao of Michael Scott could propel them into the Eastern Conference's eighth and final playoff spot, falling 122-114 to the Orlando Magic while the Pistons clinched.

Elsewhere in the Dunder Mifflin belt, the Sixers' Mike Scott (no relation) also donned a replica "From Dwight" hockey sweater to commemorate both the final night of the NBA regular season and the first night of the NHL postseason.

If we had to pick our favorite tribute, however, we're still going with Kaminsky, because if you want to be like Mike, you want to be like Bulls Mike (seasons 2-4), not the Wizards version (seasons 7-9)

