Brian Kelly's attempt to be cool backfires as Notre Dame coach fumbles quote from "The Office"

By
3 hours ago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic - Clemson v Notre Dame
Icon Sportswire(Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The University of Notre Dame has one of the largest athletic department budgets in the country. So hopefully the Domers can find a space on the expense sheet for a Twitter programmer for football coach Brian Kelly.

That's the only explanation—that Kelly was at the wheel of his own Twitter account, which sounds just as ridiculous as it sounds until you realize how many celebs have someone on payroll for their social handles...which is even more ridiculous, but we digress—for this gaffe at last night's Fightin' Irish basketball game.

Hey, a quote from "The Office," a show that was on 10 years ago! And there's the guy who played lovable curmudgeon Stanley on the workplace sitcom. That should resonate with prospective 17-year-old commits, right?

Except the quote in question was uttered by Jim Halpert to Dwight Schrute, two characters who are decidedly not Stanley. For context, that would be like taking a picture with Brian Kelly and posting "Roll Tide!" as the caption.

Of course, judging by his recent string of playoff performances, maybe Kelly is trying to stay on brand. The "brand" being "hilariously overwhelmed."

Twitter

