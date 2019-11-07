Florida Man steals golf cart, leads cops on chase, retains Florida Man certification for another year

You might think it's easy being Florida Man . All you gotta do is play air guitar in the middle of a hurricane, chug a bottle of Kid Rock's whiskey in a Chuck E. Cheese's ball pit, and occasionally throw a live alligator through a Wendy's drive-thru window . What could possibly be so hard about that? But in a world where acts of Florida Man are getting crazier and crazier by the second , it's becoming increasingly difficult for average, everyday Florida Men to retain their card-carrying Florida Man status. This has led to many stories like that of Andrew Thomson Burnett, a 42-year-old Sanford resident who turned to crime earlier this week, battering a innocent golf cart driver before "cart" jacking his cart and leading police on a low-speed chase along U.S.-1 North in St. Johns County, FL. Here is your requisite Florida Man mugshot...

The pursuit began when a deputy spotted Burnett piloting the stolen red golf cart, weaving back and forth across the highway near the intersection os U.S.-1 and Palencia Village Drive. Burnett then made an abrupt u-turn into oncoming traffic and crashed the cart into a ditch in an effort to shake his pursuers. He continued on foot, attempting to"create an escape by using his head to bust through a vinyl fence," according to the St. Johns Sheriff's Office. After failing to wriggle through his improvised head hole, Burnett was eventually, like so many Florida Men and women before him, apprehended.

Unfortunately, this isn't the kind of stunt you just walk away from. There's going to be some mild jail time and definite community service stemming from this little joyride. But beyond the felony rap sheet, there is some good news for Mr. Burnett: That updated Florida Man ID card is already in the mail and should be arriving at his cell in 3-5 business days.

*h/t WPXI*