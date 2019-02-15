Florida Man claiming people were "eating his brains" leads police on insane golf course chase

The golf course chase is a genre classic. From Hollywood to real life , its lore lives in the hearts and minds of golfers everywhere, growing in stature with every new report out of Florida (it's almost always Florida). Rarely do we get to actually witness said pursuit, left to fill in the bunker jumps and fairway fishtails with our imaginations alone, but this week is a special week, because this week a mythological chase was finally captured in it's full, harrowing glory thanks to a heroic Lady Lake PD dash-cam. Needless to say, it everything we dreamed it would be and more.

The footage picks up the chase with 29-year-old Jessie Webb behind the wheel of a stolen Community Watch vehicle, which he commandeered from a neighborhood supervisor responding to reports that Webb was running around shouting that "people were eating his brains out." After hopping behind the wheel, Webb swerves across several backyards, before veering onto the grounds of Orange Blossom Hills Golf and Country Club. Two cruisers gives chase as Webb weaves in and out of carts and players, the latter scrambling dumfounded to get out of the way. If you thought getting up and down from a fairway bunker was hard enough, just trying to doing it with Florida Man™ bearing down on you in a stolen SUV.

Thankfully no one was hurt, and Webb was eventually apprehended after taking the chase into town, slamming into the side of a nursing home (again, Florida), and attempting to escape on foot. Orange Blossom Hills wasn't quite so lucky, however, reportedly sustaining thousands of dollars worth of damage in the chase. Webb's zombies, meanwhile, remain at large.

(h/t Golf.com)