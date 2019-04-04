Florida Man arrested after police find five bottles of Fireball in his golf cart

Florida Man is the gift that keeps on giving. If you don't believe us, just google "Florida Man" and your birthdate like half the internet was doing two weeks ago, and you'll quickly see what we mean. In fact, Florida Man is so prolific, it can often be difficult to keep up with his exploits. Just six weeks ago, we were dumbfounded when Florida Man stole a security vehicle and led cops on a harrowing golf course chase . No sooner had we recovered from that spectacle, and now find ourselves bombarded with yet another golf-adjacent escapade .

Instead of an SUV, however, this time Florida Man—under the guise of one Dean Hooks—opted for a golf cart, where the Sumter County Sheriff's Office found him dozing off while at a red light last week. After questioning Hooks, who authorities say was groggy, smelled of alcohol, and couldn't remember his own name, they then made a startling discovery: An open 1.75-liter bottle of Fireball, along with for additional nips of the cinnamon whiskey, on the seat beside Hooks. Case, as they say in the biz, closed.

After Hooks gave two breathalyzer samples, registering at .285 and .292 BAC respectively (the legal limit in Florida is .08), he was placed under arrest for DUI. Choosing to go down with the ship, Hooks refused to sign his DUI citation, incurring another charge. Needless to say, you'll want to keep Hooks in mind next time you're crushing Miller Lites on the range with the boys (in Florida or otherwise). If it can happen to Florida Man or, better yet, Shooter McGavin , then it can definitely happen to you.