Trending
Florida Man Strikes Again

Florida Man arrested after police find five bottles of Fireball in his golf cart

By
3 hours ago

Florida Man is the gift that keeps on giving. If you don't believe us, just google "Florida Man" and your birthdate like half the internet was doing two weeks ago, and you'll quickly see what we mean. In fact, Florida Man is so prolific, it can often be difficult to keep up with his exploits. Just six weeks ago, we were dumbfounded when Florida Man stole a security vehicle and led cops on a harrowing golf course chase. No sooner had we recovered from that spectacle, and now find ourselves bombarded with yet another golf-adjacent escapade.

Instead of an SUV, however, this time Florida Man—under the guise of one Dean Hooks—opted for a golf cart, where the Sumter County Sheriff's Office found him dozing off while at a red light last week. After questioning Hooks, who authorities say was groggy, smelled of alcohol, and couldn't remember his own name, they then made a startling discovery: An open 1.75-liter bottle of Fireball, along with for additional nips of the cinnamon whiskey, on the seat beside Hooks. Case, as they say in the biz, closed.

After Hooks gave two breathalyzer samples, registering at .285 and .292 BAC respectively (the legal limit in Florida is .08), he was placed under arrest for DUI. Choosing to go down with the ship, Hooks refused to sign his DUI citation, incurring another charge. Needless to say, you'll want to keep Hooks in mind next time you're crushing Miller Lites on the range with the boys (in Florida or otherwise). If it can happen to Florida Man or, better yet, Shooter McGavin, then it can definitely happen to you.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bad Breakups

Greg Jennings tells wild story of nasty ending with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

13 minutes ago
Florida Man Strikes Again

Florida Man arrested after police find five bottles of Fireball in his golf cart

3 hours ago
Grift City, USA

The Detroit Tigers are selling $20 bottles of dirt at their home opener

4 hours ago
NBA

Steph Curry will be hosting a putt-putt golf show on ABC...and boy, does it have an awful...

6 hours ago
Rogue Umps

Veteran MLB umpire behaves like a child, tells Houston manager A.J. Hinch "I can do anything I...

7 hours ago
Training Day

Justin Thomas' Masters prep includes lots and lots of Frogger

April 3, 2019
Legends

Bruce Hornsby says he once beat Allen Iverson in a game of one-on-one, isn't kidding

April 3, 2019
Say What Now?

Steph Curry has played his entire career with blurred vision, is the NBA's pinball wizard

April 3, 2019
Cannons

Watch Oakland's Ramon Laureano throw a heat-seeking missile to get Xander Bogaerts out at base

April 3, 2019
RIP Nationals

Bryce Harper launches most disrespectful bat flip ever in return to Washington D.C.

April 3, 2019
Zion To NY

How is Zion Williamson handling Duke's loss? By nearly breaking a backboard in a pickup game

April 3, 2019
The Only Constant Is Change

Masters 2019: If millennials ran the Masters

April 2, 2019
The Grind

Justin Bieber's random PGA Tour shout-out, a new (NSFW) Phil Mickelson tale, and Tiger's style...

April 2, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: The 10 most syrupy Jim Nantz Masters monologues

April 2, 2019
Nails

Lenny Dykstra dropped a couple of hard F-bombs in a radio interview because of course he did

April 2, 2019
News & Tours

This Phil Mickelson story of shutting up a music star at Jordan Spieth's wedding is the of...

April 1, 2019
April Fools' Day

Tony Finau's new signature Nike shoe is golf's best April Fools' joke

April 1, 2019
There Be Dragons

Sergio Garcia is fired up...about his new 'Game of Thrones' sneakers, that is

April 1, 2019
Related
MagazineGolf-cart DUI: What might seem funny -- unti it isn…
The LoopProfessional curling team disqualified from event f…
The LoopThe Rock is starting his own tequila company...and …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection