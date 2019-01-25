Trending
Nice Try

Fan tries to narc on Ian Poulter putting with flagstick in, predictably gets mocked by Poulter and others

By
5 hours ago

Golf media outlets, including us, have harped on the new rule allowing golfers to putt with the flagstick in nearly non-stop since the New Year. First, there was the Bryson DeChambeau craze, then a European Tour pro test, and all along everyone from Tiger Woods to your weekend playing partners have been asked what their flagstick strategy will be. I thought we'd beaten the coverage to death, but apparently, at least one golf fan still wasn't aware of any such rule existing.

While watching the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic, this out-of-the-loop viewer named Rob (possibly) tried to narc on Ian James Poulter for putting with the pin in. Whoops.

And the responses, including from Poulter, were what you'd expect:

And if you're wondering, this guy wasn't kidding:

Don't beat yourself up too much, Rob. But seriously, you might need to pay attention more. Here, read of up on the new rules with this helpful link. Oh, and by the way, you're not allowed to narc on tour pros on TV as of last year. Sorry.

RELATED: Ian Poulter trolls Team USA with t-shirt

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Instagram Official

Apparently Michelle Wie is dating the son of NBA legend Jerry West

27 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Middle school teacher does insane classroom dunk over student, is the coolest teacher ever

4 hours ago
Celebrity Deathmatch

A Vegas sportsbook released actual odds for a Derek Carr vs. Stephen A. Smith fight

4 hours ago
Nice Try

Fan tries to narc on Ian Poulter putting with flagstick in, predictably gets mocked by Poulter...

5 hours ago
T him Up

Rajon Rondo remains the greatest free-throw troller on the planet

5 hours ago
The Dude Abides Again

Wait, is Jeff Bridges announcing a 'Big Lebowski' sequel on Super Bowl Sunday?

a day ago
Wrong PowerPoint, Jeff

This story about the Browns accidentally projecting porn in the team facility is peak Browns

January 24, 2019
Air Raid Offense

Patrick Mahomes takes out AFC Championship angst on innocent range balls

January 24, 2019
Tiger Watch

Watch Tiger Woods get denied a slice of pizza—and handle it remarkably well

January 24, 2019
Cringeworthy

Blake Griffin rips own team during interview, teammate video bombs interview. Things got...

January 24, 2019
Civil War

New South Side Chicago bar has a strict set of rules...including no Cubs fans

January 23, 2019
Legends

And here we have the best Mariano Rivera story yet from seven-time MLB All-Star Michael Young

January 23, 2019
Free Sh*t

If Super Bowl LIII goes to overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings is hooking America up with free wings

January 23, 2019
Odd Jobs

Super Bowl LIII: The Rams have a coach dedicated to holding Sean McVay back on sideline

January 23, 2019
You Wanna Go?

Gorgui Dieng had a perfect response when asked why he wanted to meet Devin Booker in the after...

January 23, 2019
The Grind

Golf's new power couple, the most bizarre sports commercial ever, and Brooks & Dustin do the

January 22, 2019
Numbah One

New York radio legend Mike Francesa thought Todd Gurley's fake referee jersey swap picture was...

January 22, 2019
Nostradamus

Who was the MVP of Championship Sunday? Tony Romo, obviously

January 21, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursAdam Scott is the latest to join the flagstick revo…
Golf News & ToursEdoardo Molinari conducts pretty scientific putting…
The LoopThe Secret Tour Pro doesn't play favorites, blasts …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection