European Tour pro credits his roommate's burritos for making record NINE birdies in a row

an hour ago

James Nitties isn't the first tour pro to credit burritos for success on the golf course. Bubba Watson has won two green jackets on the strength of these heavenly concoctions. But while Bubba enjoys frequenting Augusta-area Chipotles, Nitties relied on his roommate, fellow Australian Nick Flanagan, this week. And whatever Flanagan is doing in the kitchen is working.

Flanagan shot an opening 62 to grab the lead at the ISPS Handa Vic Open, but Nitties grabbed the headlines for his historic streak of nine consecutive birdies. Yep, NINE birdies in a row. Insane.

"I think just chill," Nitties, 36, said of his plans following Thursday's round. "Me and my roommate played pretty well today. He cooked burritos last night and he shot 10 under and I shot eight. So we got 18 under through the house. I think that's pretty good."

Check out Nitties' interview along with his incredible mustache:

He then ran to a bathroom. Kidding. We think.

On a serious note, the nine consecutive birdies is a new European Tour record. Bernd Wiesberger also made nine straight at the 2017 Maybank Championship, but that didn't count as an official record since the tournament was playing lift, clean, and place that day. Nitties also matched the PGA Tour record, which was set by Mark Calcavecchia at the 2009 Canadian Open.

“I’m pumped,” Nitties told reporters after. “I don’t hold any other world records that I know of, so to be a part of one is pretty cool."

Even crazier was that Nitties, who began his round on the 10th hole, started his streak after a double bogey on the 14th hole.

"I was a little peeved off that I made double from the middle of the fairway and followed up with a couple of birdies," Nitties said. "And then rattled off about seven or eight more — it’s pretty special."

Congrats, James (and Nick). But don't be surprised if some fellow golfers come knocking on your door around dinnertime tonight.

