Trending
Random Daggers

PGA Tour pro's last-minute Pebble Beach invite goes to waste when he gets stuck overnight in airport

By
4 hours ago
Tommy Gainey throws his club during the 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Sam GreenwoodTommy Gainey throws his club during the 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Earlier in the week, we brought you the story of Jonathan Byrd, whose travel troubles actually wound up benefitting the PGA Tour veteran. Byrd planned on playing in Panama on the Web.com Tour this week until he forgot to bring his passport to the airport, and hours after turning around, a spot had opened up for him at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. But life as a PGA Tour pro—especially one with alternate status—isn't all happy endings. Enter Tommy Gainey.

The golfer best known as "Two Gloves" (Yes, he wears two golf gloves) and for winning Golf Channel's Big Break reality TV show before eventually winning on the PGA Tour also got a late invite this week to Pebble Beach, where there has been a rash of withdrawals. Unfortunately, Tommy never wound up making it there, though, his golf gloves and everything else did.

RELATED: Golf Digest's "My Shot" interview with Tommy Gainey

On Wednesday night, Gainey tweeted that after rushing to the airport and getting to Atlanta, he missed his connecting flight out West.

And on Thursday morning, Gainey confirmed he was unable to make his Thursday 8:44 a.m. local tee time at Pebble and that he wound up spending the night in the Atlanta airport for nothing.

Poor guy. Although, if you're going to be stranded in an airport, you could do a lot worse than Atlanta. That place is huge and has every chain restaurant you can think of.

RELATED: Behold the handicaps of all the celebrity golfers at Pebble Beach

Anyway, our condolences to Tommy, who seemed to handle his travel ordeal really well, especially for someone who has only gotten into one PGA Tour event thus far this season. Let's just hope he gets his luggage back quickly.

UPDATE: The PGA Tour made Gainey's withdrawal official with this tweet:

We're assuming Rollins isn't in Atlanta, too.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Electric Calls

Jim Nantz didn't hold anything back during Pebble par 3 contest, is already in Masters form

28 minutes ago
Five-Alarm Fire

Skip Bayless can retire now. He will never have a hotter take than this

an hour ago
Secret Sauce

European Tour pro credits his roommate's burritos for making record NINE birdies in a row

an hour ago
The 'Tona

NASCAR driver plasters own face on hood, will have hairiest car at Daytona 500

2 hours ago
Legends

Utah Jazz fan buries five straight putts at mid-court for $8,000, scores another for the crowd

3 hours ago
Random Daggers

PGA Tour pro's last-minute Pebble Beach invite goes to waste when he gets stuck overnight in...

4 hours ago
Conspiracy?

For the second time this week, bettors got royally screwed by a basket that shouldn't have...

5 hours ago
Golf Digest Podcast

Darius Rucker on his new gig with the PGA Tour and the maddening state of his short game

a day ago
On Brand

Move over, Phil Mickelson, Ho Sung Choi has the best self logo in golf now—and it's on his bag

a day ago
Anatomy Of...

An anatomy of Bryson DeChambeau's office/lab/superhero hideout

a day ago
Beware of Sandbaggers

Behold the handicaps of all the celebrity golfers at Pebble Beach (We've got our eyes on you,...

February 6, 2019
The Coverack Masters

Did Augusta National call out an obscure club in a tiny English fishing village for its use of...

February 6, 2019
The Real GOAT?

This Ho Sung Choi quote will probably trigger the entire New England Patriots fanbase

February 6, 2019
These Guys Are Good

Watch Rory McIlroy try to hit TPC Sawgrass' island green with every club in his bag

February 6, 2019
Kicking punts and taking names

New Hurricanes punter is here to kick bombs and chew bubblegum, is all out of bubblegum

February 6, 2019
Celebrity Golfers

Tony Romo plays golf with hand-me-down clubs from Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth

February 5, 2019
Gronk Smash

This was Gronk's greatest Patriots Parade performance yet

February 5, 2019
Four-Sport Athlete?

Patrick Mahomes undresses kid on the basketball court, continues to build greatest athlete of...

February 5, 2019
Related
The LoopRosaforte: Gainey a true rags-to-riches story - Gol…
The LoopMove over, Phil Mickelson, Ho Sung Choi has the bes…
The LoopRay Romano almost killed Jordan Spieth with a skull…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection