Behold the handicaps of all the celebrity golfers at Pebble Beach (We've got our eyes on you, Larry Fitzgerald)

Celebrity golfers competing in this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am got some good news when the tournament pairings came out on Tuesday night. Defending champ Larry Fitzgerald's handicap looks like it got a major adjustment.

After cruising to a win at last year's event with PGA Tour partner Kevin Streelman, some, including us, questioned how many strokes the Arizona Cardinals star was getting . Fitzgerald's handicap index was listed at 10.6, which got bumped up to a 13 course handicap for the tournament. That seemed pretty generous for a guy capable of doing things like this:

And this year, despite a recent hole-in-one while playing with Barack Obama, Fitzgerald's handicap had actually managed to go up to a 10.8 index. However, his official handicap for this week's tournament is only 8, which is a decision. Sure, Larry's a big dude, but golfers get pretty upset when they're getting sandbagged.

Anyway, here's a full listing of all the pairings, including the pros, celebrities, and other amateurs. And you can see Fitzgerald right at the top as the reigning champ.

And if Larry is able to defend that title getting TWENTY fewer shots over four rounds, then everyone will have to stop complaining about his handicap. Actually, who are we kidding? Everyone will still complain it's too high.

