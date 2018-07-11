Trending
Legs For Days

Eli Manning doesn't often stare at a man's legs, but when he does, he prefers Saquon Barkley's

By
a day ago
New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals
Christian Petersen

Eli Manning, despite all of his aw shucks, Southern nerdiness, is actually a hilarious guy. In my extremely biased totally unbiased opinion, his dry sense of humor is as funny if not funnier than Peyton's, not counting their appearances on "Saturday Night Live!", because Eli's was quite bad. All credit to me for admitting that.

RELATED: The Saquon Barkley pick got infinitely better for Giants fans in this post-draft interview

But that's because Eli is not an actor, he's not a pitch man, and no SNL script or sketch can force funny out of the two-time Super Bowl MVP. It comes naturally to him, like when he was on the Simms & Lefkoe podcast this week, and a question about Saquon Barkley's gigantic, tree trunk thighs was posed. Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe asked Manning about his first reaction to Barkley's "legs and ass" and Eli said what literally everyone's thinking when they see them:

Preach, Eli. We can't help it either, just look at these bad boys:

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Mesmerizing. Manning had more jokes on Tuesday, responding to a video of Odell Beckham, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, Roger Lewis and Barkley working out at UCLA with Terrell Owens, many of them shirtless as you can see here:

Loading

View on Instagram

"I know they will have to make some adjustments," Manning said to NJ.com, referring to his teammates. "We do practice with our shirts on with the Giants. With the friction, they might have to make an adjustment the first few weeks. It might be something new for them and take a little time to get used to that."

Classic Eli.

RELATED: How Saquon Barkley stacks up to other NFL Draft top-10 RBs

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Them's Fightin' Words

Eternal nice guy Tony Romo can't resist taking a dig at Charles Barkley at the American...

15 hours ago
Legs For Days

Eli Manning doesn't often stare at a man's legs, but when he does, he prefers Saquon Barkley's

a day ago
College Life

NBA first-round draft pick has an impressively small amount of money in his bank account (For...

a day ago
Bloopers

Houston Astros win on improbable 5-foot walk-off hit from Alex Bregman, who can do no wrong at...

a day ago
MLB

Cleveland Indians blow four-run 9th inning lead due to manager's uninspired nicknames

July 11, 2018
Pro Tips

Tiger Woods reveals his secret to the perfect club twirl

July 11, 2018
American Century Championship

Aaron Rodgers, Ray Allen, and A.J. Hawk smoke stogies and Titleist at American Century...

July 10, 2018
Job Openings

PGA Tour winner uses Twitter contest to hire caddie for this week's event

July 10, 2018
It's A(nother) Girl!

Gordon Hayward, who has two daughters, is having a third, and he seems THRILLED about it

July 10, 2018
The Grind

Tiger and Phil’s “big bet,” a PGA Tour WAG throws shade, and Brooks Koepka keeps enjoying life...

July 10, 2018
Celebrity Caddies

Jimmy Buffett caddied in a U.S. Senior Women's Open practice round, thus making it the round...

July 10, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Tony Romo wins amateur golf tournament by NINE shots

July 9, 2018
Impressive Swings

Watch one-handed, 7-year-old golfer Tommy Morrissey almost get a hole-in-one at Pinehurst's...

July 9, 2018
Good Sons

Harold Varner III keeps his word, mows his parents' lawn the day after huge payday

July 9, 2018
Hidden Figures

Are people laundering money through a $758,000 Jose Uribe baseball card?

July 9, 2018
What Happens in Vegas...

Certified madman Travis Pastrana survives Evel Knievel tribute with trio of Vegas jumps

July 9, 2018
Monday Superlatives

MLB is letting Robinson Cano back, and then suspending him again for the playoffs. It's deeply...

July 9, 2018
The Mike Vick Experience

Mike Vick is BACK and he's throwing frickin' laser beams (in flag football)

July 8, 2018
Related
The LoopDavid Tyree's helmet catch never happens without Ja…
The LoopEli Apple responds to current sh-tty situation with…
The LoopBrandon Marshall might hate the Patriots more than …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection