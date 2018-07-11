Eli Manning doesn't often stare at a man's legs, but when he does, he prefers Saquon Barkley's

Eli Manning, despite all of his aw shucks, Southern nerdiness, is actually a hilarious guy. In my extremely biased totally unbiased opinion, his dry sense of humor is as funny if not funnier than Peyton's, not counting their appearances on "Saturday Night Live!", because Eli's was quite bad. All credit to me for admitting that.

But that's because Eli is not an actor, he's not a pitch man, and no SNL script or sketch can force funny out of the two-time Super Bowl MVP. It comes naturally to him, like when he was on the Simms & Lefkoe podcast this week, and a question about Saquon Barkley's gigantic, tree trunk thighs was posed. Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe asked Manning about his first reaction to Barkley's "legs and ass" and Eli said what literally everyone's thinking when they see them:

Preach, Eli. We can't help it either, just look at these bad boys:

Mesmerizing. Manning had more jokes on Tuesday, responding to a video of Odell Beckham, Evan Engram, Sterling Shepard, Roger Lewis and Barkley working out at UCLA with Terrell Owens, many of them shirtless as you can see here:

"I know they will have to make some adjustments," Manning said to NJ.com, referring to his teammates . "We do practice with our shirts on with the Giants. With the friction, they might have to make an adjustment the first few weeks. It might be something new for them and take a little time to get used to that."

Classic Eli.

