Trending
Coach O Is Magic, You Know

Ed Orgeron has turned the age-old press conference into performance art

By
4 hours ago

A few weeks ago, we shared with you what we thought was the the zenith of Ed Orgeron press conferences. Stepping to the podium following LSU's shutout loss in the so-called "Game of the Century" (which turned out to be anything but), Orgeron began to babble and didn't stop, and before long even the poor saps down at closed captioning had twisted themselves into some crazy bayou madlib in an effort to keep up. The internet rejoiced:

Fast forward to December, and suddenly there's a new contender in the Coach O Talking Into a Microphone ring. On Wednesday, Orgeron took to the stage once more to discuss LSU's early Signing Day news...except he never quite got the chance. We'd try to explain this in words but, well, words aren't really Coach O's thing anyway:

This, along with Denny Green's "THEY ARE WE THOUGHT THEY WERE!" and Mike Gundy's "I'M A MAN, I'M FORTY!", is a true classic of the genre. This is Shakespeare and Friday Night Lights all rolled into one barely decipherable ball of hilarious named Ed Orgeron. Is he playing it up for effect? Are his twin marches to the field to yell at the players and coaches for kicking up a ruckus (as he would probably say) hammed up in the name of theater? Perhaps. Then again, this is a man who is still mystified that iPhones automatically update for Daylight Saving Time. Let's not assume anything.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Get The Money!!

Philly construction worker greets Manny Machado in most Philly way possible

an hour ago
This year's Stuff that mattered

11 "things" that help tell the story of the year in golf in 2018

2 hours ago
Merry Gritsmas

Gritty goes on holiday rampage, takes out multiple Santa Clauses to become true king of...

2 hours ago
What The Rock is Cooking

A visual history of The Rock's (truly, utterly) ridiculous cheat meals

3 hours ago
Coach O Is Magic, You Know

Ed Orgeron has turned the age-old press conference into performance art

4 hours ago
Remakes

This Google ad starring Macaulay Culkin will make you drop everything you're doing to watch...

December 19, 2018
A Festivus For the Rest of Us

The Loop's 2018 Golf Festivus

December 19, 2018
Love The Darts

Darts player makes late submission for cockiest celebration of the year

December 19, 2018
Kobe!

Richard Jefferson told the quintessential Kobe Bryant story during the Lakers-Nets game

December 19, 2018
Highlight Reel

Zion Williamson is now taking on backboards with his head

December 19, 2018
The Grind

Tiger's tank-top, Phil's "worm," and an actual wild goose: The top 10 buzzworthy golf moments...

December 18, 2018
Baseball Bloopers

The (small) role golf played in Mike Piazza killing a 100-year-old soccer club

December 18, 2018
Gambling

The things that had to happen for this 12-team, $50,000 NFL parlay to hit will give you...

December 18, 2018
Wide World of Whiskey

7 things a Kentucky bourbon pilgrimage taught us about the universe

December 18, 2018
Star Treatment

James Harden is so used to traveling that he can't even admit this blatant travel was a travel

December 18, 2018
Viral Videos

Our favorite golf trick shots of 2018

December 18, 2018
Cold, Hard Justice

Noted celebrity golfer Alfonso Ribeiro suing 'Fortnite' over a dance move

December 18, 2018
DE-FENCE

Taj Gibson tries to block a shot with his shoe, opens shoe-blocking floodgates

December 18, 2018
Related
The LoopEd Orgeron and closed captioning are a match made i…
The LoopLes Miles is literally speechless about his new job…
The LoopUkranian soccer coach dresses as Zorro after team a…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection