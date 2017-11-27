Trending
In case you don’t have your finger on the pulse of all things British Royal Family, you may not have noticed Eagles quarterback and rising “FACEOFTHENFL” Carson Wentz happens to bear a striking resemblance to Prince Harry. But while this similarity may have gone unnoticed by the aren’t-quite-sure-what-Elizabeth-we’re-on-at-this-point set, it certainly hasn’t escaped the keen eye of the Internet, quietly growing in the reddit shade until today, when—fueled by Prince Harry’s search-engine sagging engagement—it finally blossomed into a beautiful, full-fledged conspiracy.

Still skeptical? Well, as of 2:07 pm on Monday, November 27th, 2017 CE [ed note. sequence of twos and sevens still under investigation by The Loop's occult research department], the Eagles took to social media to all but confirm the rumors, tweeting this picture live from their Philly HQ, where His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales was busy discussing Sunday’s blowout win verses the Bears.

Meanwhile, many Eagles fans who have yet to sober up from Sunday’s tailgate, have expressed concern over the impact that Wentz’s Harry’s Royal Ginger Football Man’s engagement will have on the team’s postseason push. “I’ve never been very good with sarcasm,” said Geno from Port Richmond, “so this whole thing has been very challenging for me.”

