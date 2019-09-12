    Trending
    Misreads

    Dwight Howard bought a purple Rolls-Royce in tribute to Thanos, the MCU's genocidal space maniac

    By
    2 hours ago
    Audi Arrives At The World Premiere Of "Avengers: Endgame"
    Joe Scarnici

    Ladies and gentleman, we proudly present Dwight Howard: 2019 Edition. A new team! A fresh start! The same old bullsh*t. On Wednesday, the Lakers's new plan-z appeared on an episode of 'In Depth With Graham Bensinger' (who?), giving Bensinger a 'Cribs'-esque tour of his 35,000-square-foot supervillain lair, including his exotic snake collection and, of course, his garage. On the whole it was pretty standard rich-person stuff, but in the garage was a custom Grimace-purple Rolls-Royce with a full purple interior. When asked what was with all the purple, Howard explained with the straightest of straight faces:

    I got this purple car because of Thanos, from the Avengers. He's my favorite character because he was able to understand that in order for him to complete his mission, he had to get rid of his emotions and that's the hardest thing that thing that we all face.

    What Howard fails to mention or grasp on even the most fundamental level, is that Thanos is not a superhero, but literally the baddest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bad guys—a genocidal maniac whose "mission" is to bring balance to the universe by wiping out half of all living life with a snap of his fingers. To put it lightly, Thanos is not a role model. He's a sociopath...who now happens to have a custom purple Rolls-Royce to honor him.

    In the end, I suppose we should be glad that Howard doesn't have a gilded fountain statue of Thanos crushing the evil scourge of (SPOILER ALERT) Iron Man in his foyer. Given Howard's recent track record, this actually constitutes growth. But please, a final entreaty to Howard's manager/handler/parole officer/snake breeder before we go:

    Under no circumstances can you let Howard see Jojo Rabbit.

    RELATED: Patrick Reed shows off sweet new Masters-themed Porsche

    MORE FROM THE LOOP
    Fails

    It seems the Cleveland Browns banned the wrong fan for throwing beer, because, well, Cleveland...

    30 minutes ago
    "That Would Be That"

    Watch Adam Gase announce that Sam Darnold has mono in most unintentionally hilarious way...

    an hour ago
    Ouch

    Listen to Randall Cobb bury the Giants secondary six feet under after scoring his first TD of...

    2 hours ago
    Misreads

    Dwight Howard bought a purple Rolls-Royce in tribute to Thanos, the MCU's genocidal space

    2 hours ago
    Prodigies

    12-year-old kid "beats the pros" at European Tour event, has clearly been watching Hideki too...

    2 hours ago
    Unintentional Trick Shots

    Watch the worst—and most amazing—shot ever hit on the Road Hole at St. Andrews

    4 hours ago
    Sports...Jeopardy!

    Let's play a game of 2019-'20 PGA Tour Jeopardy!

    20 hours ago
    Mamba Mentality

    Kobe Bryant puts middle schooler on blast for going to dance recital instead of game, is a...

    20 hours ago
    Viral Videos

    These clips of Gerald Green NOT dunking should be enough for him to win the NBA Dunk Contest

    a day ago
    Knee Slappers

    Where has former Montana Tech head football coach Bob Green been all our lives?

    a day ago
    Way Too Fast

    The new fastest man on earth is this Southern Miss punt returner

    September 11, 2019
    Can't Stop, Won't Stop

    Dodgers reporter refuses to wipe beer from his eyes during interview, is an absolute warrior

    September 11, 2019
    It's Outta Here

    482 feet—that's how far this towering Nolan Arenado moonshot flew last night

    September 11, 2019
    The Grind

    Brooks Koepka’s SportsCenter spots, Matt Kuchar’s latest controversy, and a Miss Universe’s...

    September 10, 2019
    Turnover Noun

    What should your college football team's "Turnover Chain" be?

    September 10, 2019
    Solheim Cup

    Solheim Cup 2019: Team Europe is amused, and slighted, that the Americans are heavily favored...

    September 10, 2019
    He Got...JACKED UP

    The only guy feeling worse than Texans fans this morning is the ball boy who got TRUCKED by...

    September 10, 2019
    Livin' La Vida Loca

    Here's Mark Richt enjoying retirement on a beach with a bucket of cheese balls

    September 9, 2019
    Related
    The LoopIt seems the Cleveland Browns banned the wrong fan …
    Home"Golf Digest X Dormie Workshop Headcovers Giveaway"…
    The LoopWatch Adam Gase announce that Sam Darnold has mono …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection