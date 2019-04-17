Trending
Livin' La Vida Loca

Dwayne Wade chugs bottle of rosé while playing golf, already has retirement dialed in

By
4 hours ago
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Dylan Buell

A great many Americans struggle with retirement—with aimlessness and the sudden absence of self-worth long associated with a hard day's work. A great many more never get the luxury of struggling with retirement for obvious reasons. From the looks of things, however, neither of these unfortunate scenarios apply to Dwayne Wade, who, despite being officially retired for all of a week, already looks like an old pro.

WARNING: The following video features scenes of graphic relaxation and profane chill. Sorry bastard discretion is advised.

Loading

View on Instagram

Needless to say, D-Wade is wasting no time when it comes to wasting time, chugging his own rosé from the passenger seat of a golf cart while his former trainer (because who needs one of those when you're retired?) laughs hysterically behind him. If you're still wondering what "livin' la vida loca" looks like 20 years later, well folks, this is it.

Whether or not D-Wade follows in the footsteps of fellow golf-obsessed NBA retirees like Ray Allen and Deron Williams remains to be seen, however. If we had to put money on it (and make no mistake, somebody will), we'd bet Wade will be suited and booted on a Bristol soundstage by the next presidential election. But who knows, maybe he'll fall under GHIN's sexy spell like so many before him and spend his many remaining golden years chopping it around Doral. He wouldn't be the first and certainly won't be the last.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Livin' La Vida Loca

Dwayne Wade chugs bottle of rosé while playing golf, already has retirement dialed in

4 hours ago
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods listed among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019

7 hours ago
Too Late to Apologize

The Tampa Bay Lightning's bizarre Twitter apology is only making things worse

7 hours ago
Awkward...

Based off this clip, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are as good as done in Golden State

7 hours ago
No Hard Feelings?

This may be the saltiest denial of a handshake in the history of the National Hockey League

8 hours ago
Runs in the Family

Paulina Gretzky films two-year-old son teaching grandpa Wayne how to handle a hockey stick

April 16, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods wins the Masters(!), Phil Mickelson’s all-time dagger, and the greatest four in...

April 16, 2019
All-World Ad Reads

Burger King and Wendy's should allow Kevin Harlan to eat for free for life after his on Monday

April 16, 2019
Spoils of Victory

Sweet Lou Williams celebrates largest comeback in NBA playoff history with...nachos?

April 16, 2019
Instant Legends

Is scoring your first career NHL goal in your first career NHL game in the Stanley Cup good?

April 16, 2019
Green Is The New Black
April 16, 2019
Human Bowling Pins

This Yu Darvish fastball could double as a weapon of mass destruction

April 16, 2019
Run Forrest Run

Believe it or not, the finish to the 2019 Boston Marathon has to be seen to be believed

April 15, 2019
Memory Lane

This is what the world was like when Tiger Woods last won the Masters in 2005

April 15, 2019
Let Them Eat Crow

I wrote the wrongest possible Tiger Woods take, and the Internet will never let me forget it

April 15, 2019
Tigerisms

Masters 2019: 5 words that are officially part of the Tiger Woods lexicon after his winning...

April 15, 2019
Breaking IBM Watson

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods challenges Artificial Intelligence, too

April 14, 2019
Tiger Watch

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods explains why he was chewing gum so much at Augusta National

April 14, 2019
Related
The LoopThis ricochet club-flip trick shot is poetry in mot…
The LoopJets announce 2018 schedule with awesome Mario Kart…
The LoopJason Peters' custom Super Bowl truck is pure vehic…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection