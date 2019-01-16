Trending
They Call Him The Brees

Drew Brees celebrates 40th birthday in the club like a 40-year-old man in the club

By
an hour ago
Divisional Round - Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints
Chris Graythen

This might blow a few minds, but Drew Brees—despite another incredible year that has his Saints playing for a potential Super Bowl berth at home on Sunday afternoon—is officially 40 now, one year older than Peyton when he hung it up and two years older than Marino. While Brees may not show his age on the field, however, the decades stack up fast when you get him in the club, as he was for his milemarker birthday bash on Tuesday night. Viewer discretion is advised...

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: Saints fan crying at Drew Brees's passing record really needs to put things in perspective

Hoo boy, that's some tough stuff to watch. Brees even breaks out something sort of resembling the robot for an excruciating second that seems to last a century, evoking everybody's favorite Progressive commercial in the process. We should be applauding Brees for staying young and having fun, but it's hard not wince when the only thing missing from this equation is the fanny pack.

Of course, if Brees goes out on Sunday and out-geniuses Rams head coach Sean McVay—a man who he is EIGHT YEARS OLDER THAN—then we will eat our words. And armed with young guns like Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, there's very real chance he will. But first, he's going to have kick that heartburn. As it turns out, once you turn 40, there is such thing as too many jalapeño poppers...

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hazards

European Tour pro successfully escapes a garbage dump(?!) on way to shooting course record

23 minutes ago
They Call Him The Brees

Drew Brees celebrates 40th birthday in the club like a 40-year-old man in the club

an hour ago
Pure Trash

If these leaked NBA All-Star Game jerseys are real, Nike needs to go back to the drawing board...

19 hours ago
Frostbite Bowl

Chiefs vs. Patriots on Sunday is going to be like the surface of Hoth

20 hours ago
Occupational Hazards

The government shutdown is really putting a cramp in Donald Trump's golf game

a day ago
The Grind

An ugly caddie rumor, a clean PGA Tour rookie, Ho-sung's big break, and LOCKS* for all four...

a day ago
Twitter Campaigns

Aaron Rodgers wants to play with Ho-sung Choi in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Join the club,...

January 15, 2019
Hope You Like The Couch

Given the ol' three-wood-or-wife ultimatum, Henrik Stenson picks the three wood

January 15, 2019
Big Man's Gotta Eat

Steven Adams is the perfect new spokesperson for the Oklahoma Beef Council

January 14, 2019
Making Moves

South Carolina's new $50-million, arcade-equipped football megaplex is gonna blow up the SEC

January 14, 2019
On Brand

Matt Kuchar does the most Matt Kuchar thing ever by butchering Jay-Z lyrics

January 14, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The NFL needs the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl

January 14, 2019
Kids doing kids things

The saga of Harvey Leishman’s loose tooth has a happy ending

January 13, 2019
Doink'd

Bears fans attempted to kick 43-yard field goals in the snow and it went exactly how you'd...

January 13, 2019
Traj Goals

This low screamer by Gary Woodland is already the coolest shot of 2019

January 12, 2019
Waiting Game

Bored PGA Tour caddie checks in with his boss who isn't playing due to wife's pregnancy, bored

January 11, 2019
Instigating

Sean Avery picking fights with people who park in the bike lane in NYC is PEAK Sean Avery

January 11, 2019
Embrace Debate

High school basketball team uses "stall offense" to win 20-16, gets predictably roasted on...

January 11, 2019
Related
The LoopA semi-statistical power ranking of 'Madden' cover …
The LoopThe bedtime routine in the Brees household involves…
The LoopSaints fan crying at Drew Brees's passing record re…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection