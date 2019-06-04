Dodgers ace Walker Buehler tells batter to "sit the f—k down," is our new favorite athlete

Trending
By
2 hours ago
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea

When you're name is Walker Buehler—a combination of Walker Texas Ranger and Ferris Bueller—you're born to be a legend. From cradle to grave, everywhere you go, youthful hi-jinx and karate ass-kicking is sure to follow, and so it goes for the Dodgers ace, who has been throwing some serious steam of late. On Monday night, however, Buehler took his genetic awesomeness to new heights, punctuating his punch outs against the "rival" Diamondbacks with some of the best (and most-NSFW) trash talk the MLB has seen this season. If your children are professionally employed lip readers, you may want to ask them to leave the room.

Is there anything more badass than shouting "don't f—ing look at me" and "sit the f—k down"after sending a dude to the showers with some 98-mph smoked gouda? Perhaps the aforementioned Texas Ranger pounding on fools in the name of Lonestar justice, but this is definitely a close second.

RELATED: Red Sox fan wakes up from surgery, immediately starts smack-talking the Yankees

Obviously all the baseball fogies are going to hate this the same way they hate Elvis and fro-yo, but you can't say Buehler hasn't earned the right to jaw a bit this season. He's 6-1 with a 3.69 ERA, .5 WAR, and 69 strikeouts, and last night was perhaps his best start of the season, tallying 11 Ks while giving up just two hits and one earned run in eight innings of work. The Dodgers have now won six straight (with a little help from Newman), are 23-7 in their last 30 games, and are already 9-and-a-half clear in the NL West.

Say Tiger, how do you feel about the behavior of your fellow F-bomb connoisseur?

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 3
Jeff Gross

There you have it, folks. Case closed.

