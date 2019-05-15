Deontay Wilder REALLY wants to kill a dude in the ring on Saturday night

Deontay Wilder, the same dude who once broke an ESPN mascot's jaw during a fun little puff piece, is at it again. In the build up to his World Heavyweight Championship bout with Dominic Breazeale, a very sweaty, very animated Wilder went on record to quite literally threaten his opponent's life in the ring...all under the guise of legality, of course. Here's what he had to say about the stakes of Saturday night, which, suffice to say, go way beyond another belt.

"This is the only the sport in the world where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time." Wilder told reporters on Tuesday, "It's legal, so why not use my right to do so?" As if that hitman manifesto weren't clear enough, the "Bronze Bomber" then doubled down on his threat, saying, "His [Breazeale's] life is on the line for this fight and I do mean his life...I'm still trying to get me a body on my record."

The latter soundbite is in reference to a radio interview he did with Charlamagne tha God and Angela Yee last spring, where he expressed his chilling desire to have "a body on his record." Apparently another year of personal growth and maturity has done little to dull that desire.

The boxing community—not exactly a paragon of ethics and morality, it should be said—is torn about Wilder's latest antics. Some think it's classless at best and downright dangerous at worst, while others see it as brutal honesty and simple showmanship. One thing is for certain though: If or when Wilder does permanently KO someone in the ring, it's going to be anything but "legal." We're not lawyers (sorry mom), but we're pretty sure when you spend two years threatening to kill your opponent in the ring, and then actually do, that's called premeditated murder. Last time we checked, you get in trouble for that kind of thing.