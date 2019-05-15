Trending
Let The Bodies Hit The Floor

Deontay Wilder REALLY wants to kill a dude in the ring on Saturday night

By
19 hours ago

Deontay Wilder, the same dude who once broke an ESPN mascot's jaw during a fun little puff piece, is at it again. In the build up to his World Heavyweight Championship bout with Dominic Breazeale, a very sweaty, very animated Wilder went on record to quite literally threaten his opponent's life in the ring...all under the guise of legality, of course. Here's what he had to say about the stakes of Saturday night, which, suffice to say, go way beyond another belt.

"This is the only the sport in the world where you can kill a man and get paid for it at the same time." Wilder told reporters on Tuesday, "It's legal, so why not use my right to do so?" As if that hitman manifesto weren't clear enough, the "Bronze Bomber" then doubled down on his threat, saying, "His [Breazeale's] life is on the line for this fight and I do mean his life...I'm still trying to get me a body on my record."

The latter soundbite is in reference to a radio interview he did with Charlamagne tha God and Angela Yee last spring, where he expressed his chilling desire to have "a body on his record." Apparently another year of personal growth and maturity has done little to dull that desire.

RELATED: MMA fighter says what's up to 50 Cent mid-pin, obviously wins by TKO

The boxing community—not exactly a paragon of ethics and morality, it should be said—is torn about Wilder's latest antics. Some think it's classless at best and downright dangerous at worst, while others see it as brutal honesty and simple showmanship. One thing is for certain though: If or when Wilder does permanently KO someone in the ring, it's going to be anything but "legal." We're not lawyers (sorry mom), but we're pretty sure when you spend two years threatening to kill your opponent in the ring, and then actually do, that's called premeditated murder. Last time we checked, you get in trouble for that kind of thing.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Frenemies

PGA Championship 2019: Ian Poulter and Tiger Woods face-off in latest Conor Sketches video

17 hours ago
Let The Bodies Hit The Floor

Deontay Wilder REALLY wants to kill a dude in the ring on Saturday night

19 hours ago
Oops

New York Knicks fan punctuates very bad night with very premature Zion Williamson tattoo

a day ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2019: Brooks Koepka dropped an $800 dollar tip for a haircut

a day ago
Bombs

Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s first career homer was well worth the wait (his second was too)

a day ago
Salt In The Wound

Giannis Antetokounmpo dug the Celtics out of the grave he put them in and then buried them...

May 14, 2019
Betting 2019

PGA Championship 2019: Win a PXG driver with your Bethpage predictions in our Action Network...

May 14, 2019
Gambling

PGA Championship 2019: Our favorite prop bets for the PGA, including a Tiger-Knicks crossover...

May 14, 2019
Get The Chair

Woman kicks off youth baseball brawl season by smacking rival parent in the knees with a bat

May 14, 2019
Mess With the Bull...

PGA Championship 2019: Tiger Woods pokes bear, says LA is a better sports town than NYC

May 14, 2019
The Grind

The greatest club toss of all time, the dumbest golf bet ever, and a PGA Championship curse...

May 14, 2019
Visa or Mastercard?

Chicago Cubs fan orders sweet custom jersey, accidentally puts credit card number in name

May 14, 2019
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2019: Tiger Woods drops dagger on John Daly during Tuesday press conference

May 14, 2019
Get the Strap

MMA fighter says what's up to 50 Cent mid-pin, obviously wins by TKO

May 13, 2019
Eddie Strikes Again

Eddie Pepperell pranks Matt Wallace with the media day from hell

May 13, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Oh man, the Lakers are so screwed

May 13, 2019
Crossover Events

Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater mashed up with Tiger's 2005 Masters chip-in is exquisite content

May 13, 2019
Welcome To New Yawk

PGA Championship 2019: Who will get heckled the worst at Bethpage Black? A ranking

May 10, 2019
Related
The LoopTerence Crawford retains welterweight title with ma…
The LoopLittle League is still a few months away, so here's…
The LoopMMA fighter celebrates KO with front flip off oppon…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection