DeMarcus Cousins looks good in the swatting-little-kids'-shots phase of his comeback

The Golden State Warriors still don't know when DeMarcus Cousins will return from a torn achilles tendon he suffered during last season. Not that it really matters. The Warriors are favored to win will win a fourth NBA title in five years with or without this All-Star center.

But when he does return, Steve Kerr's squad will have the luxury of adding a player who has apparently used his recovery time to dedicate himself to becoming an intimidating force on defense. At least, against little kids.

Looking good, DeMarcus. Hey, you've got to start somewhere.

