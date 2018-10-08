Stephen Curry hits absurd over-the-head half-court shot, reminds us there's no point to the NBA season

The Lakers got LeBron. The Rockets got Melo. The Celtics got all their injured players back. Yawn. NONE of it matters, because the Golden State Warriors will win the NBA title again.

Stephen Curry reminded everyone of that on Sunday during a Warriors practice that was open to the public. The greatest shooter of all time (You're kidding yourself if you say otherwise) decided to flip one over his head from half court

Seriously, what's the point in having the season? Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is standing right next to Curry for his latest absurd highlight and he barely even reacts. These kinds of things are expected in Golden State. Just like NBA titles.

According to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, the Warriors are 1-to-2 favorites (The Celtics have the next best odds at 5/1) to win it all for a fourth time in five years. I guess there's always the possibility that Curry AND Kevin Durant get hurt (Just one wouldn't be enough), but really, 1-to-2 odds isn't enough. As Curry's latest highlight shows, these guys are just toying with the league at this point.

