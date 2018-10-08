Trending
Viral Videos

Stephen Curry hits absurd over-the-head half-court shot, reminds us there's no point to the NBA season

By
4 hours ago

The Lakers got LeBron. The Rockets got Melo. The Celtics got all their injured players back. Yawn. NONE of it matters, because the Golden State Warriors will win the NBA title again.

RELATED: Stephen Curry shoots several low scores during the NBA Finals

Stephen Curry reminded everyone of that on Sunday during a Warriors practice that was open to the public. The greatest shooter of all time (You're kidding yourself if you say otherwise) decided to flip one over his head from half court

Seriously, what's the point in having the season? Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is standing right next to Curry for his latest absurd highlight and he barely even reacts. These kinds of things are expected in Golden State. Just like NBA titles.

According to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, the Warriors are 1-to-2 favorites (The Celtics have the next best odds at 5/1) to win it all for a fourth time in five years. I guess there's always the possibility that Curry AND Kevin Durant get hurt (Just one wouldn't be enough), but really, 1-to-2 odds isn't enough. As Curry's latest highlight shows, these guys are just toying with the league at this point.

RELATED: Famous Kobe Bryant GIF gets debunked

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Daggers

The 5 worst bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

2 hours ago
Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Washington Capitals fan attends banner-raising ceremony...in his own living room

3 hours ago
Viral Videos

Stephen Curry hits absurd over-the-head half-court shot, reminds us there's no point to the...

4 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Red Sox Fans are the High Anxiety, Joyless Fan Base of the Week

4 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Giants lose on a last-second, 60-plus yard field goal

4 hours ago
First-World Problems

Tim Tebow is more upset than Nick Saban that Alabama students aren't showing up to home games

October 5, 2018
Gambling

Sportsbooks are "getting crushed" on NFL over bets thanks to offensive explosion

October 5, 2018
Falcon Punch

Rams run safe QB sacking drill, Ndamukong Suh responds by punching tackling dummy into next...

October 5, 2018
Well Played

PGA Tour pro has fun with his name by adding punctuation marks on his golf bag

October 5, 2018
Friendly Wagers

Brewers fans get one step closer to free beer following Game 1 win over the Rockies

October 5, 2018
Highlights

Amateur scampers out of way of Louis Oosthuizen shot, makes for bizarre up-and-down

October 4, 2018
The Match

Tiger says he and Phil will 'beat each other's brains in' in first ad for 'THE MATCH'

October 4, 2018
Good Times

Tyrrell Hatton says "messy" Ryder Cup celebration left him asleep "next to the toilet"

October 4, 2018
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson does not sound confident about Phil Mickelson's chances at the Safeway Open

October 4, 2018
Chip Off the Old Block

Conor McGregor Jr. already has his old man's walk down like a boss

October 4, 2018
Annoying Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Does Eric Reid's signing signal an opening for Colin Kaepernick?

October 4, 2018
Rich Guy Stuff

Most expensive whiskey on earth sells for more than the cost of your soul

October 3, 2018
Money-Makers

Safeway Open Odds: PGA Tour caddies and expert handicappers predict winners in season opener

October 3, 2018
Related
The LoopSteve Nash got his own championship ring ceremony -…
The LoopWatch Stephen A. Smith make wrong NBA Finals picks …
The LoopThe Hamptons house Kevin Durant rented to change th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection