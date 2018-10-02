One of Twitter's most famous gifs was just debunked, proving life is an entire sham

John Wayne, cinema's most iconic Western cinematic hero, hated horses. Dr. Seuss allegedly hated children. The guy who created guitars wasn't a fan of rock music. Everything we believe in is a lie.
Case in point. One of the Twitter's most famous gifs is a sham.
Kobe Bryant has put out his share of fake videos in the day (Remember him "jumping" a car? No wonder Shaq wanted to bounce), but the clip of Bryant failing to flinch as Matt Barnes faked a ball throw at his face endures as an all-time bad-ass moment.
Ridiculous, right? Well, it's ridiculous because it's not true.
Some Internet sleuths uncovered the truth for Bryant's stoic stature: He's not actually standing in front of Barnes.
https://twitter.com/TribStarAusten/status/1047142248742309888
If you can't put your conviction in Kobe Bryant or social media, what structures of trust do we have left?