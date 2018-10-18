Knicks fan makes half-court shot before anyone on the actual Knicks makes any shot to start the season

Well, it just doesn't get anymore Knicks than this, folks. A Knicks fan made the team's first basket of the 2018-19 NBA season. Not officially, of course, but still, just wow.

RELATED: NBA weighs in on James Harden's new "controversial" move

It happened at the first timeout taken by the Knicks during the team's opening game at home against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. After missing their first nine attempts from the field, New York found itself in a 10-2 hole. But a Knicks fan needed only one attempt — from half-court, no less — to finally give the Madison Square Garden crowd something to cheer about. Check out this dude perfectly going to the bank for a cool 10 Gs:

Amazing. Also amazing? How the Knicks responded, ripping off the next 12 points after the break and then breaking a franchise record with 49(!) points in the second quarter on their way to a surprisingly easy win. THE KNICKS ARE BACK!

Then again, the Hawks had a league-low over/under of 23 wins entering the season (The Knicks' number was 27), according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. And two of their starters were sitting out. So let's not start planning the championship parade down Broadway just yet.

RELATED: Watch Steph Curry make absurd over-the-head half-court shot

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP