Trending
Haters Gonna Hate

Cowboy construction workers prove trolling the Redskins is the most satisfying thing in sports

By
an hour ago

If not for the rampant racism, persistent incompetence, and megalomaniacal bagel boss of an owner, we would almost feel bad for the Washington Redskins. No one likes the Redskins. The Redskins aren't good or relevant or even interestingly bad. They haven't been to the Super Bowl since Desert Storm and the careers of their two best modern-era players ended in tragedy (Sean Taylor, not their fault) and injury (Robert Griffin 3, definitely their fault.) So if it feels like we're piling on, we apologize, but when the construction site located next to Redskins training camp happens to be teeming with an ornery pack of Cowboys fans, you're not not going to kick back, put your feet up and savor the stupidity:

LOL times infinity. This is the most Redskins thing ever, eternally doomed to be the fourth wheel in their self-righteously craptacular division, even when the Giants get relegated to Pop Warner and no one replaces them. Making matters even better is the fact the players weren't like, "Har har very funny. Now let's get to work on becoming a better football team." Instead they literally considered going up there and fighting a bunch of hammer-wielding nail-pounders over a beach towel. Punter Tress Way said he even thought Colt McCoy might have thrown "a bullet" through the flag to knock it down, as if that's something McCoy's swollen dairy joints are even remotely capable of. Tress, you know less about football than Dan Snyder and that idiot who thought you were a quarterback.

To his credit, tackle Morgan Moses had slightly more rational take, simply saying, "Haters gonna hate." Which is all fine and good...until you realize that literally everyone hates the Washington Redskins.

RELATED: Josh Norman jumps over a bull, is officially the craziest dude in the NFL

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Haters Gonna Hate

Cowboy construction workers prove trolling the Redskins is the most satisfying thing in sports

an hour ago
Captain Woods

Tiger Woods has savage response to Webb Simpson, who thought he should have jumped higher in...

an hour ago
Pre-Preseason

Pros and Cons: Should I watch the 2019 Hall of Fame Game?

3 hours ago
Puig Forever

Cincinnati Reds legend Yasiel Puig traded mid-game, still fights the Pirates for old time's...

6 hours ago
Fight Night

The best part of the Reds vs. Pirates fight were the fights that didn't happen amid all the...

8 hours ago
Get The Pepto

Hot dog king Joey Chestnut devours 413 Hooters wings for National Chicken Wing Day

July 30, 2019
Cash Money

Drew Brees and his silky jumper beat Zion Williamson and a bunch of his Saints teammates in a...

July 30, 2019
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's late arrival, Lexi Thompson's costly travel fail, and the best Happy Gilmore...

July 30, 2019
Dumbed Down

Lineman Joe Thuney purposefully bombed his Wonderlic because he was worried he'd be too smart...

July 30, 2019
Mets Monthly

Like the rest of America, Jeopardy James is dragging the New York Mets on Twitter

July 29, 2019
Embrace Debate

Michael Irvin just went thermonuclear on 'First Take'...again

July 29, 2019
Football Guys

Freddie Kitchens' new disciplinary policy totally, definitely won't backfire

July 29, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Caeleb Dressel is America's next Olympic megastar

July 29, 2019
MLB

Trevor Bauer was NOT happy with his performance on Sunday, so he launched the baseball into...

July 28, 2019
Jack Of All Trades

An Orioles position player pulled off a historic save by serving up 54-mph meatballs against...

July 26, 2019
Why So Serious?

A CFL player in full 'Dark Knight' Joker face paint intercepted a pass on Thursday night....

July 26, 2019
Gambling

Good news, gamblers! There's a new way to lose money on college football this season!

July 25, 2019
Work Hard, Play Hard

Your new favorite Premier League team has a putting green at their training facility

July 25, 2019
Related
The LoopCowboy construction workers prove trolling the Reds…
Home"Cleveland CBX2 Wedge Giveaway" OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKE…
The LoopTiger Woods has savage response to Webb Simpson, wh…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection