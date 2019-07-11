Josh Norman jumps over a bull, is officially the craziest dude in the NFL

As if running with the bulls in Pamplona wasn't a dangerous enough tradition, Josh Norman decided to raise the stakes. Introducing "Jumping OVER the bulls in Pamplona." Do NOT try this at home. Do NOT try this in Pamplona. Do NOT try this anywhere.

RELATED: Luke Kuechly crushes little kid who juked him at football camp

Norman, however, did. And he lived to tell the tale, although we're guessing Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder won't be too pleased to see that his star cornerback has substituted bull jumps (Again, NOT a real thing) for box jumps as part of his offseason workouts. Anyway, check it out:

Maybe we shouldn't be surprised to see this from a guy who once brought a wooden bat onto the football field to try to intimidate opponents, but still . . . wow.

You have to be a certain kind of crazy to play in the NFL, where you can get speared by large men at any moment. But getting gored by a large bull seems even worse.

In any event, the 31-year-old looks pretty spry. Hail to the Red skins scarfs?

RELATED: The NFL offseason has Jacoby Brissett pondering deep questions

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP