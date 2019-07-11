Trending
Jacked Up

Little kid finds out the hard way that you don't juke out Luke Kuechly and live to tell the tale

By
2 hours ago

Over the years there have many countless stories, complete with video, of camp-goers taking on professional athletes in 1-on-1 drills or a game situation. The most famous of all being Jordan Crawford, a former NBA-er who once dunked on LeBron James in a summer camp, only for the King to have the video scrubbed from the internet.

RELATED: Try not to get emotional watching Cam Newton give this kid a ball on his birthday

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly found himself in a similar predicament recently at a Panthers camp, and it wasn't a talented high schooler with pro potential that schooled him, it was a little kid. In a drill that had similarities to an Oklahoma drill minus an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman, the 11-year-old kid was given a toss and proceeded to go full Madden 2006 highlight stick on Kuechly, double-juking him out of his shoes.

Instead of having the video deleted forever, Kuechly had the kid get back behind the QB and take another toss. This time, there would be no juking of any kind, as Kuechly reverted into live-game mode as if the kid was Alvin Kamara and the division was on the line. Here's both videos back-to-back:

This poor kid learned the hard way that you don't get to juke out Luke Kuechly and live to tell the tale. One second he's the king of the camp, the next he's being asked what day it is. Good for him for (kind of) popping right back up and earning plenty of respect from one of the best linebackers in the NFL. A memory that will last forever, if he actually remembers anything after that hit.

RELATED: Tom Brady cooks up new equipment violation for 2019 season

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Golf Course Crash Course

British Open 2019: Get to know the golf courses of the British Open rota

25 minutes ago
Jacked Up

Little kid finds out the hard way that you don't juke out Luke Kuechly and live to tell the...

2 hours ago
WAGs

Jena Sims dominates ESPYS style like Brooks Koepka dominates major championships

17 hours ago
Gambling

Tony Romo favored to repeat at Lake Tahoe, Charles Barkley remains the longest of long shots

19 hours ago
Viral Videos

Viktor Hovland imitates Stephen A. Smith with legendary—and completely random—answer

20 hours ago
Fashion Faux Pas

Jon Rahm gets roasted by fellow European tour pro Thomas Pieters for his outfit at Wimbledon

21 hours ago
Field of Dreams

Ohio man builds real-life Field of Dreams in backyard for himself—er—his five-year-old son

a day ago
Open Glossary

British Open 2019: 11 British Open terms you need to know

a day ago
Troll City, USA

Virginia's Ty Jerome wore an incredible shirt with a UMBC logo on it to summer league

July 10, 2019
Viral Videos

Miguel Angel Jimenez executes the #BottleCapChallenge with ease, might incorporate it into his...

July 9, 2019
Viral Videos

Matthew Wolff and Ho-sung Choi side-by-side on the range is a golf nerd's dream

July 9, 2019
Keep Sports Weird

Matthew Wolff's World: The strangest (and mostly strangely effective) motions in sports...

July 9, 2019
MLB All Star Game

What would a hypothetical MLB All Star Skills Competition look like? We have some ideas

July 9, 2019
The Grind

Matthew Wolff’s speedy arrival, Tiger Woods’ early wake-up calls, and Bryson DeChambeau a meme

July 9, 2019
Trick Shots

Justin Thomas goes full Miguel Angel Jimenez in preparation for the Scottish Open

July 9, 2019
Show Me the Money

Pete Alonso earned almost twice as much at the Home Run Derby as he will all season

July 9, 2019
AFC EAST: Infinity War

Intergalactic supervillain Tom Brady cooks up new equipment violation for 2019 season

July 8, 2019
Good Deeds

There's nothing more Bill Walton than Bill Walton sorting recyclables at a Dead & Company show

July 8, 2019
Related
The LoopBritish Open 2019: Get to know the golf courses of …
The LoopLittle kid finds out the hard way that you don't ju…
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019: Good things can come to those wh…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection