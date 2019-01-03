an hour ago

Congressional Country Club (Blue)

Bethesda, Md. / 7,278 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5115
Congressional CC Blue course hole 6
Stephen Szurlej

80. Congressional C.C. (Blue)

Devereux Emmet (9 1923)/Robert Trent Jones (R.9 A.9 1957, R. 1962, 1969)/Rees Jones (R. 1989, 2006, 2009-2010)

Congressional Blue is a Rees Jones redo of his father’s design, a championship venue that had been long criticized as featuring too many uphill shots. When Rees remodeled it, he provided definition. Now golfers stand on a tee and see the entire hole, all the hazards, all the strategies and all the potential penalties. The greens are gentle enough for member play but can be mowed to 14 on a Stimpmeter for tournaments. Congressional once had a par-3 18th. Rees reversed its direction and made it into the long, strong par-3 10th. The old 17th with a dramatic peninsula green is now the 18th.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1966. Highest ranking: No. 50, 1985-1986 (Fourth 10, 1969-1980). Previous ranking: No. 75

Panelist comments:
“This is a shot-maker's golf course. Requires a commitment to shot shape, club selection and how aggressive the swing should be. ”

“The iconic finish features one of the most difficult downhill second shots in championship golf. A fitting test to a tough round.”

“Its status as the "power broker" course of Washington, D.C. and politicians in history adds to its ambiance.”

“The holes are unrelenting, punishing and just flat hard. But the course is fair, and it allows you to have some room to miss the ball.”

“Holes flow from one to the next like a great symphony, crescendoing to a remarkable finale which is No. 18. This place exudes pure and historical golf.”

Congressional CC Blue course hole 6
Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 6

Congressional CC Blue course hole 10
Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 10

Congressional CC Blue course hole 15
Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 15

Congressional CC Blue course hole 18
Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 18

Trending Now
Related
Golf CoursesMilwaukee Country Club - Golf Digest
Golf CoursesInterlachen Country Club - Golf Digest
Golf CoursesOakmont Country Club Course Review & Photos - Golf …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection